Dolphins announce Jacob Rodriguez as 2026 Salute to Service Award Nominee

The Miami Dolphins today announced inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez as the team's nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The annual award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to supporting U.S. service members, veterans and their families.

Now in its 16th year, the Salute to Service Award recognizes individuals across the league who go above and beyond to honor, empower and connect with the military community. Rodriguez was selected as the Dolphins' nominee in recognition of his personal commitment to supporting service members, veterans and their families, inspired by his family's military connections.

His father, Joe, is a U.S. Army veteran, and his wife, Emma, is an active-duty U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot whose current deployment will keep her away throughout Rodriguez's rookie NFL season. In partnership with USAA, Rodriguez and Emma shared the story of their seven-year long-distance relationship, highlighting the challenges military families face and the sacrifices required of service members and their loved ones. As part of the campaign, Rodriguez stepped into a helicopter simulator to better understand the demands of Emma's role. Videos from the initiative generated more than two million views, helping raise awareness of military family experiences.

Rodriguez has also connected directly with military personnel through Dolphins programming. During training camp, he spent time with service members from U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Army recruiters from South Florida, listening to their experiences and recognizing their service.

His commitment to the military community began before entering the NFL. While attending Texas Tech, Rodriguez and Emma partnered with local businesses to support military and veteran families through charitable initiatives and community events, including distributing holiday gifts to veterans and their families at a Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post in Lubbock. With support from College GameDay, Rodriguez further expanded his philanthropic impact through a $250,000 donation to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, which provides scholarships and career support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley delivered the news of Rodriguez's nomination earlier this week during a team meeting.

"Anytime you look at service and our appreciation to all those who serve, you don't only think of that person serving, but you think about the entire family and the effects it has on the family," Hafley said in front of the team. "Jacob, with your wife being away, I know the sacrifice that you have made. I respect the sacrifice that she has made and we all really appreciate that. And the fact it's his rookie year and he's playing and she can't even come and watch a game because she's sacrificing for our country, in return, you're sacrificing for our country. We all really appreciate that and we want you to be our nominee."

Fans Can Vote for Jacob Rodriguez

Rodriguez is one of 32 nominees announced today by the NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner. Fans can show their support by voting at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now through Monday, November 30, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET. One vote per nominee per day is permitted.

Fan voting will help determine the award's three finalists, who will be announced in January 2027. The award recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, the league's annual primetime awards special, during the week of Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.

As the award's presenting sponsor, USAA, a leading provider of insurance and banking to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the recipient's military nonprofit charity of choice.

About Salute to Service

Through Salute to Service, USAA, the NFL and its 32 clubs honor, empower and connect with service members, veterans and their families year-round. During Weeks 9–11 of the regular season, clubs will recognize the military community through on-field branding, military appreciation activities and other game day events.