Dolphins claim Allen off waivers

Allen has appeared in four career games this season with Washington, recording 12 attempts for 41 yards (3.4 avg.). He entered the NFL as a sixth-round selection (187th overall) by the Commanders in the 2026 NFL Draft. Allen played collegiately at Penn State (2022-25), where he appeared in 54 career games with 24 starts and recorded 769 rushing attempts for 4,180 yards (5.4 avg.) and 39 touchdowns, along with 70 receptions for 490 yards (7.0 avg.) and four scores, earning second-team (AFCA) and third-team (AP) All-America honors in 2025. He finished his Penn State career as the program's all-time leader in rushing yards (4,180) and attempts (769), while ranking third in rushing touchdowns (39) and fifth in all-purpose yards (4,711).