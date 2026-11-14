Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed kicker Zane Gonzalez to the active roster off the practice squad and elevated quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Cook, who was acquired by Miami via waivers on Aug. 31, 2026, has appeared in five career games with four starts in one season with the New York Jets (2025), completing 88-of-153 passing attempts (57.5 pct.) for 739 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2025 with the Jets. Cook played collegiately at Missouri (2020-25), where he appeared in 46 career games with 39 starts and completed 746-of-1,139 passing attempts (65.5 pct.) for 9,013 yards with 49 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while adding 362 carries for 1,209 yards (3.3 avg.) and 20 scores on the ground.

Gonzalez has appeared in 81 career games in eight seasons with Cleveland (2017-18), Arizona (2018-20), Carolina (2021), Washington (2024), Atlanta (2025) and Miami (2026), including the Dolphins' Week 7, 8 and 9 matchups. He has converted 120-of-149 career field goal attempts (80.5 pct.), including 61-of-85 from 40-plus yards (71.8 pct.), along with 168-of-176 extra points (95.5 pct.). Gonzalez entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection (224th overall) by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Arizona State (2013-16), where he appeared in 51 career games and converted 96-of-116 field goal attempts (82.8 pct.), along with 204-of-209 extra points (97.6 pct.).