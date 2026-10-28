Dolphins make roster moves

Campbell was selected by Miami in the sixth round (200th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played four seasons at Texas (2022-25), where he appeared in 50 games with 43 starts at right guard. Campbell earned third-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2025 and helped Texas reach the College Football Playoff and a Peach Bowl title in 2024.

Haynes has appeared in 31 career games with five starts at right guard in three seasons with Seattle (2024-26). He has also appeared in two postseason games, winning Super Bowl LX with the Seahawks. Haynes entered the NFL as a third-round selection (81st overall) by Seattle in the 2024 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at UConn (2018-23), where he appeared in 37 games with 35 starts and was a two-time Associated Press All-America selection (2022-23).