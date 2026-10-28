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Dolphins make roster moves

Oct 28, 2026 at 05:04 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have claimed guard Christian Haynes off waivers from Seattle and waived guard DJ Campbell.

Campbell was selected by Miami in the sixth round (200th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played four seasons at Texas (2022-25), where he appeared in 50 games with 43 starts at right guard. Campbell earned third-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2025 and helped Texas reach the College Football Playoff and a Peach Bowl title in 2024.

Haynes has appeared in 31 career games with five starts at right guard in three seasons with Seattle (2024-26). He has also appeared in two postseason games, winning Super Bowl LX with the Seahawks. Haynes entered the NFL as a third-round selection (81st overall) by Seattle in the 2024 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at UConn (2018-23), where he appeared in 37 games with 35 starts and was a two-time Associated Press All-America selection (2022-23).

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Christian HaynesG6-3317263UConn ‘23Bowie, MdWai., ’26 (Sea.)

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