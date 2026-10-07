Dolphins sign Washington Jr. to the practice squad

Washington Jr. first signed with Miami on May 21, 2026, and spent the first three weeks of the season on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in Week 4. He has appeared in two career games in two seasons with Atlanta (2024-25) after entering the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Falcons in 2023. Washington Jr. finished his collegiate career at Southeastern Louisiana (2022) after spending the previous five seasons at New Hampshire (2017-21). He appeared in 45 games with 29 starts throughout his collegiate career, recording 511 rushing attempts for 2,475 yards (4.8 avg.) and 25 touchdowns, in addition to 87 receptions for 611 yards (7.0 avg.) and two scores.