The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have placed defensive linemen Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips on the injured reserve list. The team also signed quarterback Brady Cook, defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson and edge Eric Watts to the active roster off the practice squad.

Additionally, Miami signed the following players to the practice squad: wide receiver Brady Boyd, defensive lineman Matthew Butler, kicker Daniel Carlson and defensive lineman Chris Smith.

Biggers has appeared in 18 career games with two starts in two seasons with Miami (2025-26), recording 38 tackles (12 solo), 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed. He entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection (253rd overall) by Miami in the 2025 NFL Draft. Biggers played collegiately at Georgia Tech (2021-24), where he appeared in 47 games with 26 starts and recorded 104 tackles (55 solo), 2.0 sacks, seven passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Boyd entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville in 2026 and spent the offseason program and training camp with the Jaguars. Collegiately, he played in 48 career games with 15 starts at Minnesota (2021), Texas Tech (2022-24) and Utah State (2025), recording 67 receptions for 934 yards (13.9 avg.) and nine touchdowns.

Butler has appeared in 27 career games with two starts in four seasons with Las Vegas (2022-24) and Miami (2025), recording 27 tackles (12 solo) and a 0.5 sack. He appeared in 12 games with one start last year with the Dolphins and totaled 12 tackles (seven solo). Butler entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection (175th overall) by Las Vegas in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Tennessee (2017-21), where he appeared in 53 games with 26 starts and recorded 152 tackles (69 solo), 9.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Carlson has appeared in 136 career games in nine seasons with Minnesota (2018), Oakland/Las Vegas (2018-25) and New Orleans (2026). He has converted 233-of-271 career field goal attempts (86.0 pct.), along with 260-of-273 extra points (95.2 pct.). He also appeared in one postseason game with Las Vegas in 2021. Carlson was named a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and received second-team All-Pro honors in 2021. He entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection (167th overall) by Minnesota in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Auburn (2014-17), where he appeared in 53 career games and converted 92-of-114 field goal attempts (80.7%), along with a perfect 198-of-198 mark on extra points (100.0%).

Cook, who was acquired by Miami via waivers on Aug. 31, 2026, has appeared in five career games with four starts in one season with the New York Jets (2025), completing 88-of-153 passing attempts (57.5 pct.) for 739 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2025 with the Jets. Cook played collegiately at Missouri (2020-25), where he appeared in 46 career games with 39 starts and completed 746-of-1,139 passing attempts (65.5 pct.) for 9,013 yards with 49 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while adding 362 carries for 1,209 yards (3.3 avg.) and 20 scores on the ground.

Jefferson, who joined Miami's practice squad on Oct. 13, 2026, has appeared in 10 career games in two seasons with Jacksonville (2024), San Francisco (2025) and Cincinnati (2025), recording 12 tackles (five solo), 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed. He entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (116th overall) by Jacksonville in the 2024 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Jefferson appeared in 55 games with 23 starts in five seasons at West Virginia (2019-22) and LSU (2023), recording 90 tackles (36 solo), 6.0 sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and eight passes defensed.

Phillips has appeared in 26 career games with 25 starts in two seasons with Miami (2025-26), recording 62 tackles (19 solo) and two tackles for loss. He entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection (143rd overall) by Miami in the 2025 NFL Draft. Phillips finished his collegiate career at Maryland (2023-24), where he appeared in 25 games with 23 starts and recorded 57 tackles (31 solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss. He transferred from Tennessee, where he spent the 2022 season and appeared in three games.

Smith has appeared in five career games in one season with Detroit (2024), recording two tackles. He also appeared in one postseason game with the Lions. Smith entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2023 with Detroit, where he has had multiple stints on the practice squad across four seasons. Collegiately, he played in 41 games with 19 starts at Harvard (2018-21) and Notre Dame (2022), recording 89 tackles (35 solo), 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.