Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed guard DJ Campbell to the practice squad and released tackle Gottlieb Ayedze from the practice squad.
* Ayedze* joined the Dolphins on June 17, 2026, and spent part of the offseason program and training camp with the team before being signed to the practice squad. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia in 2024 and spent the season on the practice squad with Las Vegas. He joined the Houston Gamblers of the United Football League for the 2026 UFL season and appeared in 10 games. Ayedze finished his collegiate career at Maryland (2023) after spending four seasons at Frostburg State (2019-22). He appeared in 43 games with 41 starts throughout his collegiate career.
Campbell was selected by Miami in the sixth round (200th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played four seasons at Texas (2022-25), where he appeared in 50 games with 43 starts at right guard. Campbell earned third-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2025 and helped Texas reach the College Football Playoff and a Peach Bowl title in 2024.