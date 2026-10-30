 Skip to main content
#PhinsUp
Advertising

Miami Dolphins News

Dolphins make practice squad moves

Oct 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed guard DJ Campbell to the practice squad and released tackle Gottlieb Ayedze from the practice squad.

* Ayedze* joined the Dolphins on June 17, 2026, and spent part of the offseason program and training camp with the team before being signed to the practice squad. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia in 2024 and spent the season on the practice squad with Las Vegas. He joined the Houston Gamblers of the United Football League for the 2026 UFL season and appeared in 10 games. Ayedze finished his collegiate career at Maryland (2023) after spending four seasons at Frostburg State (2019-22). He appeared in 43 games with 41 starts throughout his collegiate career.

Campbell was selected by Miami in the sixth round (200th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played four seasons at Texas (2022-25), where he appeared in 50 games with 43 starts at right guard. Campbell earned third-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2025 and helped Texas reach the College Football Playoff and a Peach Bowl title in 2024.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
DJ CampbellG6-332123RTexas ‘26Arlington, TexasD6, ‘26

Related Content

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have claimed edge Jamree Kromah off waivers from Chicago and waived edge Rob Beal Jr.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have claimed guard Christian Haynes off waivers from Seattle and waived guard DJ Campbell.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have activated safety Kyle Louis off the injured reserve list. The team also elevated kicker Zane Gonzalez and edge Max Lewellyn to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have waived wide receiver Ryan Miller and claimed wide receiver Jared Wayne off waivers from Houston. The team also signed defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Mazi Smith from the practice squad.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have waived wide receiver Ryan Miller and claimed wide receiver Jared Wayne off waivers from Houston. The team also signed defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Mazi Smith from the practice squad.

news

Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed quarterback Brady Cook to the practice squad and released running back Jarquez Hunter from the practice squad.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins have activated defensive lineman Kenneth Grant off the injured reserve list and waived quarterback Brady Cook.

news

Dolphins claim Allen off waivers

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have claimed running back Kaytron Allen off waivers from Washington.

news

Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed edge Amari Gainer to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. from the practice squad.

news

Dolphins sign Washington Jr. to the practice squad

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed running back Carlos Washington Jr. to the practice squad.

news

Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have released edge Amari Gainer from the practice squad and signed edge Eric Watts to the practice squad.

Advertising