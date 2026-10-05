Dolphins waive Washington Jr.

Washington Jr. first signed with Miami on May 21, 2026, and spent part of the offseason program and training camp with the team. He spent the first three weeks of the season on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in Week 4. Washington Jr. has appeared in two career games in two seasons with Atlanta (2024-25), after he entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Falcons in 2023. He finished his collegiate career at Southeastern Louisiana (2022) after spending the previous five seasons at New Hampshire (2017-21). Washington Jr. appeared in 45 games with 29 starts throughout his collegiate career, recording 511 rushing attempts for 2,475 yards (4.8 avg.) and 25 touchdowns, in addition to 87 receptions for 611 yards (7.0 avg.) and two scores.