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Miami Dolphins News

Dolphins elevate Gonzalez, Washington Jr.

Nov 07, 2026 at 03:59 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have elevated kicker Zane Gonzalez and running back Carlos Washington Jr. to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Gonzalez has appeared in 80 career games in eight seasons with Cleveland (2017-18), Arizona (2018-20), Carolina (2021), Washington (2024), Atlanta (2025) and Miami (2026), including the Dolphins' Week 7 and 8 matchups. He has converted 117-of-145 career field goal attempts (80.7pct.), including 60-of-82 from 40-plus yards (71.4 pct.), along with 168-of-176 extra points (95.5 pct.). Gonzalez entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection (224th overall) by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Arizona State (2013-16), where he appeared in 51 career games and converted 96-of-116 field goal attempts (82.8 pct.), along with 204-of-209 extra points (97.6 pct.).

Washington Jr. has appeared in three career games in three seasons with Atlanta (2024-25) and Miami (2026), including the Dolphins' Week 5 matchup against Cincinnati. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Falcons in 2023. Washington Jr. finished his collegiate career at Southeastern Louisiana (2022) after spending the previous five seasons at New Hampshire (2017-21). He appeared in 45 games with 29 starts throughout his collegiate career, recording 511 rushing attempts for 2,475 yards (4.8 avg.) and 25 touchdowns, in addition to 87 receptions for 611 yards (7.0 avg.) and two scores.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Zane GonzalezK6-0202319Arizona State ‘17Deer Park, TexasUFA, ’26 (Atl.)
Carlos Washington Jr.RB5-11210271Southeastern Louisiana ‘23Clinton, Md.FA, ‘26

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