Dolphins elevate Gonzalez, Washington Jr.

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have elevated kicker Zane Gonzalez and running back Carlos Washington Jr. to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Gonzalez has appeared in 80 career games in eight seasons with Cleveland (2017-18), Arizona (2018-20), Carolina (2021), Washington (2024), Atlanta (2025) and Miami (2026), including the Dolphins' Week 7 and 8 matchups. He has converted 117-of-145 career field goal attempts (80.7pct.), including 60-of-82 from 40-plus yards (71.4 pct.), along with 168-of-176 extra points (95.5 pct.). Gonzalez entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection (224th overall) by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Arizona State (2013-16), where he appeared in 51 career games and converted 96-of-116 field goal attempts (82.8 pct.), along with 204-of-209 extra points (97.6 pct.).