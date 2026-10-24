Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have activated safety Kyle Louis off the injured reserve list. The team also elevated kicker Zane Gonzalez and edge Max Lewellyn to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Gonzalez first signed as an unrestricted free agent with Miami on March 12, 2026, and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team. He has appeared in 78 career games in seven seasons with Cleveland (2017-18), Arizona (2018-20), Carolina (2021), Washington (2024) and Atlanta (2025). Gonzalez has converted 115-of-142 career field goal attempts (81.0 pct.), including 59-of-82 from 40-plus yards (72.0 pct.), along with 163-of-171 extra points (95.3 pct.). He also appeared in three postseason games with Washington in 2024. Gonzalez entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection (224th overall) by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Arizona State (2013-16), where he appeared in 51 career games and converted 96-of-116 field goal attempts (82.8 pct.), along with 204-of-209 extra points (97.6 pct.)

Llewellyn has appeared in one career game, making his NFL debut in Miami's Week 2 matchup at San Francisco after being selected by the Dolphins in the seventh round (238th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Iowa (2021-25), where he appeared in 43 career games with 13 starts, recording 64 tackles (38 solo), 14.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Llewellyn was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2025 and helped Iowa reach the conference championship game in 2023.