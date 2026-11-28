The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have activated inside linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. off the injured reserve list and elevated defensive lineman Matthew Butler and kicker Daniel Carlson to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Butler has appeared in 27 career games with two starts in four seasons with Las Vegas (2022-24) and Miami (2025), recording 27 tackles (12 solo) and a 0.5 sack. He appeared in 12 games with one start last year with the Dolphins and totaled 12 tackles (seven solo). Butler entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection (175th overall) by Las Vegas in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Tennessee (2017-21), where he appeared in 53 games with 26 starts and recorded 152 tackles (69 solo), 9.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Carlson has appeared in 137 career games in nine seasons with Minnesota (2018), Oakland/Las Vegas (2018-25), New Orleans (2026) and Miami (2026), including the Dolphins' Week 11 matchup at Buffalo. He has converted 236-of-274 career field goal attempts (86.1 pct.), along with 260-of-273 extra points (95.2 pct.). He also appeared in one postseason game with Las Vegas in 2021. Carlson was named a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and received second-team All-Pro honors in 2021. He entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection (167th overall) by Minnesota in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Auburn (2014-17), where he appeared in 53 career games and converted 92-of-114 field goal attempts (80.7%), along with a perfect 198-of-198 mark on extra points (100.0%).