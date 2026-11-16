Kromah has appeared in four career games this season with Chicago and Miami, recording two solo tackles and one tackle for loss. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Bears in 2024, where he had multiple stints on the practice squad across two seasons. He also spent time on New England's active roster in 2024. Collegiately, Kromah appeared in 46 games with 16 starts across five seasons at Rutgers (2019-21) and James Madison (2022-23), tallying 98 tackles (42 solo), 15.0 sacks, 28.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.