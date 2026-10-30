Dolphins make roster moves

Beal Jr. has appeared in 26 career games with one start in four seasons with San Francisco (2023-25) and Miami (2026), recording 25 tackles (nine solo), 1.0 sack and one tackle for loss, in addition to 12 special teams stops (eight solo). He also appeared in four postseason games with the 49ers. Beal Jr. entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection (173rd overall) by San Francisco in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Georgia (2018-22), where he helped the Bulldogs win two consecutive National Championships (2021, 2022), appearing in 47 games with 10 starts and recording 72 tackles (36 solo), 10.5 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.