Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have claimed edge Jamree Kromah off waivers from Chicago and waived edge Rob Beal Jr.
Beal Jr. has appeared in 26 career games with one start in four seasons with San Francisco (2023-25) and Miami (2026), recording 25 tackles (nine solo), 1.0 sack and one tackle for loss, in addition to 12 special teams stops (eight solo). He also appeared in four postseason games with the 49ers. Beal Jr. entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection (173rd overall) by San Francisco in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Georgia (2018-22), where he helped the Bulldogs win two consecutive National Championships (2021, 2022), appearing in 47 games with 10 starts and recording 72 tackles (36 solo), 10.5 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Kromah has appeared in two career games this season with Chicago, recording two solo tackles and one tackle for loss. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Bears in 2024 and has spent time on the practice squad. Collegiately, Kromah appeared in 46 games with 16 starts across five seasons at Rutgers (2019-21) and James Madison (2022-23), tallying 98 tackles (42 solo), 15.0 sacks, 28.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.