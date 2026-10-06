Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have released edge Amari Gainer from the practice squad and signed edge Eric Watts to the practice squad.

Gainer has appeared in 17 career games in one season with Las Vegas (2024), recording five special teams tackles. He spent time on the practice squad with the Raiders and the Patriots in 2025. Gainer finished his collegiate career at North Carolina (2023), after five seasons at Florida State (2018-22). He appeared in 58 career games with 18 starts throughout his collegiate career and recorded 237 tackles (115 solo), 8.5 sacks, 25.0 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.