 Skip to main content
#PhinsUp
Advertising

Miami Dolphins News

Dolphins make practice squad moves

Oct 13, 2026 at 09:30 AM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed quarterback Brady Cook to the practice squad and released running back Jarquez Hunter from the practice squad.

Cook, who was acquired by Miami via waivers on Aug. 31, 2026, has appeared in five career games with four starts in one season with the New York Jets (2025), completing 88-of-153 passing attempts (57.5 pct.) for 739 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2025 with the Jets. Cook played collegiately at Missouri (2020-25), where he appeared in 46 career games with 39 starts and completed 746-of-1,139 passing attempts (65.5 pct.) for 9,013 yards with 49 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while adding 362 carries for 1,209 yards (3.3 avg.) and 20 scores on the ground.

Hunter, who was originally acquired by Miami via a trade with the Rams on Aug. 27, 2026, has appeared in five career games in one season with Los Angeles (2025). He also appeared in one postseason game with the Rams in 2025. Hunter entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (117th overall) by the Rams in the 2025 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Auburn (2021-24), where he appeared in 49 career games with 27 starts and recorded 539 rushing attempts for 3,371 yards (6.3 avg.) and 25 touchdowns, along with 68 receptions for 558 yards (8.2 avg.) and four scores.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Brady CookQB6-2215252Missouri ‘25St. Louis, Mo.Wai., ’26 (NYJ)

Related Content

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have waived wide receiver Ryan Miller and claimed wide receiver Jared Wayne off waivers from Houston. The team also signed defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Mazi Smith from the practice squad.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins have activated defensive lineman Kenneth Grant off the injured reserve list and waived quarterback Brady Cook.

news

Dolphins claim Allen off waivers

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have claimed running back Kaytron Allen off waivers from Washington.

news

Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed edge Amari Gainer to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. from the practice squad.

news

Dolphins sign Washington Jr. to the practice squad

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed running back Carlos Washington Jr. to the practice squad.

news

Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have released edge Amari Gainer from the practice squad and signed edge Eric Watts to the practice squad.

news

Dolphins waive Washington Jr.

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have waived running back Carlos Washington Jr.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed running back Carlos Washington Jr. to the active roster off the practice squad. Additionally, the team elevated defensive lineman Mazi Smith and edge Rodney McGraw to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Dolphins sign Cooper Jr. to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. to the practice squad.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed inside linebacker Shaka Heyward off Cincinnati's practice squad. Additionally, the team signed guard James Ester to the practice squad.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have placed running back De'Von Achane on the injured reserve list and waived defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. The team also released edge Clelin Ferrell and defensive lineman Jordan Miller from the practice squad.

Advertising