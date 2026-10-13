Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed quarterback Brady Cook to the practice squad and released running back Jarquez Hunter from the practice squad.
Cook, who was acquired by Miami via waivers on Aug. 31, 2026, has appeared in five career games with four starts in one season with the New York Jets (2025), completing 88-of-153 passing attempts (57.5 pct.) for 739 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2025 with the Jets. Cook played collegiately at Missouri (2020-25), where he appeared in 46 career games with 39 starts and completed 746-of-1,139 passing attempts (65.5 pct.) for 9,013 yards with 49 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while adding 362 carries for 1,209 yards (3.3 avg.) and 20 scores on the ground.
Hunter, who was originally acquired by Miami via a trade with the Rams on Aug. 27, 2026, has appeared in five career games in one season with Los Angeles (2025). He also appeared in one postseason game with the Rams in 2025. Hunter entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (117th overall) by the Rams in the 2025 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Auburn (2021-24), where he appeared in 49 career games with 27 starts and recorded 539 rushing attempts for 3,371 yards (6.3 avg.) and 25 touchdowns, along with 68 receptions for 558 yards (8.2 avg.) and four scores.