The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have activated cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. off the reserve/physically unable to perform list and elevated kicker Daniel Carlson and punter Jack Browning to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Baker Jr. has appeared in 51 career games with 25 starts in four seasons with Indianapolis (2022-23) and Tennessee (2024-25). He has recorded 123 tackles (92 solo), 19 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Baker Jr. entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona in 2022. He played collegiately at Georgia Southern (2017-21), where he appeared in 52 games with 26 starts and recorded 110 tackles (79 solo), three interceptions, 20 passes defensed and two forced fumbles in five seasons with the Eagles.

Browning has appeared in five career games in one season with Tampa Bay (2024), recording 10 punts for 425 yards (42.5 avg. / 34.6 net), along with 29 kickoffs. He also appeared in one postseason game with the Buccaneers. Browning entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Buffalo in 2024. He played collegiately at San Diego State (2021-23), where he handled all kicking duties. He appeared in 38 games with the Aztecs, recording 122 punts for 5,584 yards (45.8 avg. / 44.3 net), including 50 inside the 20, along with 35-of-47 field goal attempts (74.5 pct.) and a perfect 53-of-53 on point after tries (100.0 pct.). He was a two-time All-Mountain West selection, earning first-team honors in 2022 and second-team accolades in 2023. He spent one season at Grossmont College (2020) in California.