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Dolphins make roster moves

Oct 20, 2026 at 01:45 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed edge Rodney McGraw to the active roster off the practice squad and signed kicker Zane Gonzalez to the practice squad. Additionally, the team released kicker Riley Patterson and waived cornerback Storm Duck and edge Andre Jones Jr.

Duck, who was placed on the reserve/PUP list on Aug. 30, 2026, has appeared in 16 games with four starts in two seasons with Miami (2024-25), recording 34 tackles (22 solo) and five passes defensed. He entered the NFL with Miami as an undrafted college free agent in 2024 out of Louisville, where he appeared in 12 games with four starts and recorded 32 tackles (23 solo), 1.0 sack and seven passes defensed in his final collegiate season. Duck transferred from North Carolina, where he played four seasons (2019-22). He earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2022 after posting 46 tackles (36 solo), five interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Gonzalez first signed as an unrestricted free agent with Miami on March 12, 2026, and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team. He has appeared in 78 career games in seven seasons with Cleveland (2017-18), Arizona (2018-20), Carolina (2021), Washington (2024) and Atlanta (2025). Gonzalez has converted 115-of-142 career field goal attempts (81.0 pct.), including 59-of-82 from 40-plus yards (72.0 pct.), along with 163-of-171 extra points (95.3 pct.). He also appeared in three postseason games with Washington in 2024. Gonzalez entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection (224th overall) by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Arizona State (2013-16), where he appeared in 51 career games and converted 96-of-116 field goal attempts (82.8 pct.), along with 204-of-209 extra points (97.6 pct.).

Jones Jr. has appeared in 22 career games with two starts in four seasons with Washington (2023-24), Buffalo (2025) and Miami (2026), recording eight tackles (two solo), three passes defensed and two special teams tackles. He appeared in one postseason game with Buffalo. Jones Jr. entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection (233rd overall) by Washington in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Louisiana (2017-22), where he appeared in 65 career games with 45 starts and recorded 209 tackles (110 solo), 17.5 sacks, 30.0 tackles for loss, one interception, eight passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

McGraw has appeared in two career games in his first season with Miami (2026), recording four tackles (one solo), one QB hit and one special teams tackle. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 8, 2026, and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team before joining the practice squad. McGraw finished his collegiate career at Western Michigan (2024-25), where he spent two seasons and appeared in 27 games with one start while recording 64 tackles (24 solo), 8.0 sacks, 11.0 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He spent two seasons at Penn State (2021-22) and one season at Louisville (2023) before transferring to Western Michigan.

Patterson has appeared in 66 career games in six seasons with Detroit (2021, 2023), Jacksonville (2022), Cleveland (2023-24), the New York Jets (2024), Atlanta (2024) and Miami (2025-26). He has converted 97-of-112 career field goal attempts (86.6 pct.), along with 148-of-154 extra points (96.1 pct.). Patterson has also appeared in three postseason contests with Jacksonville in 2022 and Cleveland in 2023. He set a franchise single-season record for field goal percentage in 2025, converting 27-of-29 field goal attempts (93.1 pct.). Patterson entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Minnesota in 2021. He played collegiately at Memphis (2017-20), where he appeared in 52 career games, converting 64-of-83 field goal attempts (77.1 pct.) in four seasons with the Tigers.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Zane GonzalezK6-0202319Arizona State ‘17Deer Park, TexasUFA, '26 (Atl.)
Rodney McGrawEDGE6-427324RWestern Michigan '26Chicago, Ill.UDFA, '26

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