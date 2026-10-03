Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed running back Carlos Washington Jr. to the active roster off the practice squad. Additionally, the team elevated defensive lineman Mazi Smith and edge Rodney McGraw to the active roster for Sunday's game.

McGraw entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 8, 2026, and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team. He finished his collegiate career at Western Michigan (2024-25), where he spent two seasons and appeared in 27 games with one start while recording 64 tackles (24 solo), 8.0 sacks, 11.0 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He spent two seasons at Penn State (2021-22) and one season at Louisville (2023) before transferring to Western Michigan. McGraw appeared in five contests with Penn State and played in one game with Louisville.

Smith joined Miami's practice squad on Sept. 1, 2026. He has appeared in 42 career games with 20 starts in three seasons with Dallas (2023-25) and the New York Jets (2025), recording 57 tackles (31 solo) and 2.0 sacks. He also appeared in one postseason game with Dallas. Smith entered the NFL with Dallas as the 27th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at Michigan (2019-22). He appeared in 35 games with 28 starts with the Wolverines and recorded 88 tackles (39 solo), a 0.5 sack, 6.0 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, earning two All-Big Ten selections (2021-22).