"Miami Dolphins No. 1" now streaming on all major platforms

The Miami Dolphins announced today their official fight song – "Miami Dolphins No. 1" – is now streaming on all major platforms through an agreement with Roc Nation. The song, which continues to be played after every Dolphins touchdown at Hard Rock Stadium, is one of the strongest links between the last five decades of Miami Dolphins football and is now more accessible than ever before.

The iconic song can be found on all major streaming platforms here.

"Miami Dolphins No. 1" was written, performed and produced by Lee Ofman in 1972 and gained popularity during the Dolphins undefeated season. Upon returning from Los Angeles after completing the perfect season in Super Bowl VII, the team arrived in South Florida with thousands of fans singing the song at Miami International Airport. The tune quickly became one of the most played songs on the radio while thousands of records sold out. In 2014, the song received further acclaim when Billboard named "Miami Dolphins No. 1" the best fight song in the NFL.

Ofman has been a guest of the Dolphins several times over the years. Two highlights of Ofman's experiences with the team came in 1995 and 2024. On Oct. 29, 1995, Ofman and his family were welcomed to the stadium where his son, Berek, heard the song performed for the first time inside the venue. With the Ofmans in attendance, Miami went on to dominate Buffalo, 23-6. In 2024, Ofman performed a live rendition of the song as the team announced "Miami Dolphins No. 1" would be recognized as the Dolphins' official fight song.

"It was a dream for 'Miami Dolphins No. 1' to be named the team's official fight song and to see it continue to be cherished by Dolphins fans and the organization," Ofman said. "I wrote the song 54 years ago to celebrate my favorite team and am so proud to see its lasting legacy of connecting generations of fans. The song means so much to my family and me, and it is amazing for it to become even more accessible than ever before."

Ofman, who recently retired from a successful career as an attorney, has written songs his entire life. Another highlight of Ofman's songwriting career was "Any Way You Want Me," which was performed by Gene Watson and featured on the soundtrack of the 1980 film, Any Which Way You Can, starring Clint Eastwood. The song climbed to No. 33 on Billboard's country music singles chart.