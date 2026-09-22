Transcript: G/T Kadyn Proctor Press Conference - September 21

I saw a picture after the game that you were interacting with Trent Williams. I'm wondering kind of what was said in that conversation and did you use that opportunity to kind of pick his brain?

Kadyn Proctor: I kind of just went up to him and was just telling him like, obviously I want some plays back. There's just those two or three plays that linger in your mind, but he was just telling me like he's in Year 17 and he has some of those plays, has some of those plays from the game yesterday. So just understanding how to push forward with that. Everybody makes mistakes and that's just the game of football. The guys that I'm going against are getting paid to do this too.

Is he a guy that you would hope to one day reach kind of that level?

Kadyn Proctor: Oh, for sure. No doubt. I mean, I've been watching him since I was in elementary school, so to have that special moment with him and share that with him was very cool, honestly.

And how nice was it to see how receptive he must have been to that as an established guy?

Kadyn Proctor: No, it was very cool because he had came up to me and kind of like was smiling, dapped me up and said what's up. So that was a special moment, just to be known by one of the greatest to ever do it and just kind of rap it up with him.

Did you guys swap jerseys?

Kadyn Proctor: We did, yes. He sent me one. I sent one of mine over there, so that was very special too.

So what's your evaluation of the offense in two games?

Kadyn Proctor: I mean, we've only played two games. The ceiling is very high is what I see from how hard these guys work, how hard we put it in. The preparation throughout the week, like all last week, I feel like that was our best preparation up to this point. I mean, we're playing some tough teams, some really good defenses. And it's all about us, honestly, focusing on us, doing our one-eleventh. That's what we say all the time in the team meeting, so that's what it is – focusing on us.

Have you ever started out 0-2? And if so, how did the season end up and how did you perform over that season?

Kadyn Proctor: I've never started 0-2, but like I said, we're going against some great defenses. Like I said, it's just the start. It's a long season. We got a long season ahead of us, so it's about how we build off our mistakes and how I played, I mean, take away the two penalties, I feel like it was OK. I definitely need to be better in some areas, but I feel like we ran the ball pretty well, just building off of the good things.

After going over the film, what was the conversation like among you guys in the o-line room and what you need to do better?

Kadyn Proctor: Really just interiorly, just fixing the oversets, that's what teams are going to see and it's going to get harder as teams start having film on you. That's really what I took away because that's me, I'm an interior offensive lineman. But altogether, like I said, building off the run game, we had some really good plays, like I said, high ceiling.

You mentioned the run game. Obviously, that was like one of the biggest improvements from Week 1 to Week 2. Just what do you chalk up that improvement to? What changed or what did you guys do differently? Why did it improve?

Kadyn Proctor: I mean, we really didn't change too much. It's really just that preparation through the week, kind of chatting it up with each other, like, 'yo, this is what the emphasis on the week is. This is what the focus is.' And just going out there and playing ball, playing fast and free.

When you guys did run the ball in the first half and control the clock, even though the final score was what it was, did you see in that first half kind of like a pathway, an avenue of how to win games for this team, like a formula for this team to win?

Kadyn Proctor: Yeah, like I said, just watching the film, building off of the good things. That is really what it's all about. Fixing our mistakes is really the biggest thing and not changing too much. That first half, we're playing some good football, so just got to build off of that.

You had a unique way to start the season with those two more games out west. Finally coming home, what are you looking forward to Sunday? The home crowd, first time here, these fans getting a chance to see this team for the first time.