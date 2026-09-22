Transcript: EDGE Josh Uche Press Conference - September 21

I know it's only been two games, what's the spirit in the locker room? What's the mood? Are guys still pretty upbeat or do veterans have to go around to the young guys and say, keep your head up? Talk to us about that.

Josh Uche: It's the next play mentality, you know what I mean? Next play mentality. That's the most important play to be made, next game, next moment. Whatever happened in the past, you can't control it, so it's all about the next play, next moment.

Ultimately, how did you feel that the edge rushers did in Chop Robinson's absence?

Josh Uche: We got to make more plays as a group collectively. We got to do our one-eleventh more and we just got to affect the quarterback more.

What are some of the ways to get to affecting the quarterbacks that you guys are going to be surveying this week?

Josh Uche: Just techniques, different things within our position group and our position room and just being more efficient.

I don't know if you look at like Pro Football Focus and all those types of ratings, but it had you as having a pretty good game yesterday. How do you think you played?

Josh Uche: I don't really look into that stuff. I've had years where I've been at the top of that stuff, (expletive), pocket's still empty. You know what I mean? Really it's all about the next moment, next play, bro, like none of that stuff matters. If there's not a W on the win column, then I didn't do my job well enough.

One of the positives from Sunday is that the run defense looked pretty good. Just what's changed from Week 1 to Week 2?

Josh Uche: Just locking in and highlighting those things that we need to be better at, the coaches putting an emphasis on it and us going back to the drawing boards. Meeting early as a defense, just the guys and just focusing on those things, and once we go back and do the same thing with the pass rush, I'm sure we'll see an improvement there too.

As a veteran, how do you look at this next game? It's Kansas City and obviously they won a couple of Super Bowls recently. Is it we're playing the Chiefs or they're just another opponent?

Josh Uche: Next play, next man, next team, next moment. You know what I mean? It's all about us. It's all about us and executing our one-eleventh and being the best team we could possibly be.

You're a Miami guy, this will be the home opener. Are you excited to play in front of the fans? How many people will you have in the stands?

Josh Uche: I'm not sure on that number yet. I'm just focused on really having an even better game this game. Those guys over at Kansas City are great, shout out to Coach Reid and Coach Spags and Coach Cullen, all those guys. I was there for half a season and stuff, so much respect but I want to put my full attention into this game plan and into this week. I'm excited to play these guys.

It's no secret that there's a lot of young guys in this team getting their first opportunities. How would you say they have handled the start of the season – the good, the bad, the ugly? Some of the things that have happened, you talked about the next play, but how have you noticed things for the young guys?

Josh Uche: Yeah, I mean, kind of like what was pointed out, the run game getting better in the second game of the season. That's a testament to the young guys buying in, following some of the leaders and understanding what improvements need to be made. And the same thing for this past game is like, OK, what needs to be better? Whether it's up front or on the back end. OK, let's lock in on those things, let's get better and let's put those two things together, the run and the pass.

There was a play where it seemed like Christian McCaffrey was bound to score, and he did score later, but at least for that play, you came from behind, pursued him and got him down. What's the mentality he has to go into going in and getting a guy from behind to keep him out of the end zone?

Josh Uche: Yeah, Christian McCaffrey, obviously a very elusive guy. You know, he could easily cut it back, he's got a lot of different moves. I mean, he's like a 99 overall in Madden or something like that. So obviously all those things being taken into account when I'm trying to tackle them, and the biggest thing is just getting him to the ground.

What were some of the more positives that you believe you can take from Week 2 to Week 3?