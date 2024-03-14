Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Salvon Ahmed and Jake Bailey

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed running back Salvon Ahmed and punter Jake Bailey.

Ahmed was awarded off waivers to Miami on Aug. 26, 2020 and has played 38 games with four starts during his four-year career (2020-23). He's totaled 163 carries for 593 yards (3.6 avg.) and five touchdowns, while adding 40 receptions for 274 yards (6.9 avg.) and one touchdown. Ahmed also played in Miami's AFC Wild Card game at Buffalo following the 2022 season. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 1, 2020 following a collegiate career at Washington.