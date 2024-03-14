 Skip to main content
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Salvon Ahmed and Jake Bailey

Mar 14, 2024 at 02:10 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed running back Salvon Ahmed and punter Jake Bailey.

Ahmed was awarded off waivers to Miami on Aug. 26, 2020 and has played 38 games with four starts during his four-year career (2020-23). He's totaled 163 carries for 593 yards (3.6 avg.) and five touchdowns, while adding 40 receptions for 274 yards (6.9 avg.) and one touchdown. Ahmed also played in Miami's AFC Wild Card game at Buffalo following the 2022 season. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 1, 2020 following a collegiate career at Washington.

Bailey joined the Dolphins on March 17, 2023 and played in all 17 regular-season games, as well as the AFC Wild Card game, totaling 53 punts for 2,424 yards (45.7 avg.) and a 40.7 net average. His 40.7 net punt average was fifth-best in single-season Dolphins history. Bailey is entering his sixth NFL season, having played in 75 career games. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (163rd overall) by New England in the 2019 NFL Draft and was named to the AFC Pro Bowl team in 2020 after he posted a league-best 45.6 net average. Bailey played collegiately at Stanford.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Salvon Ahmed RB 5-11 197 12/29/98 5 Washington '20 Kirkland, Wash. Wai., '20 (SF)
Jake Bailey P 6-2 214 6/18/97 6 Stanford '19 Solana Beach, Calif. FA, '23

