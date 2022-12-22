Miami Dolphins Return To Hard Rock Stadium For The Holidays  

Dec 22, 2022 at 12:07 PM
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

After three straight weeks on the road, the Miami Dolphins return home for the holidays to host the Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2022.

MAR727-HolidayGameday_Holiday-1920x1080

Hard Rock Stadium will be filled with various holiday festivities including photo opportunities, holiday carolers, mistletoe margaritas, themed Blueprint Cookies, giveaways, and much more. Fans will also experience a special South Florida snowstorm in Hard Rock Stadium's South Plaza.

Locations and Timing

Pregame on the South Plaza:

  • Festive photo opportunities
  • South Florida snowstorm
  • Holiday carolers (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
  • Giveaway from Blueprint Cookies

Inside the Stadium:

  • Mistletoe Margaritas (served at 100 and 300 level Corner Bars and all 200 level bars)
  • Festive items in Team Store

Sunday's matchup will be the fourth-ever Christmas Day game for the Dolphins, and the first time the team has played on the holiday in 16 years. The Dolphins are currently 2-1 all-time in games played on December 25.

Witness the Miami Dolphins return home for the holidays by purchasing available tickets now. For fans tuning in at home, learn how to watch the Christmas Day matchup ahead of kick off at 1 p.m. (Watch: FOX, Listen: AM 560 Sports WQAM/ KISS Country 99.9 FM).

