Miami Dolphins Sign Chosen Anderson

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Chosen Anderson.
Anderson has played seven NFL seasons with the N.Y. Jets (2016-19), Carolina (2020-22) and Arizona (2022). He's totaled 111 games played and 86 starts, catching 375 passes for 4,956 yards (13.2 avg.) and 29 touchdowns. Anderson also has 16 career rushing attempts for 98 yards (6.1 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the N.Y. Jets on May 6, 2016. Anderson is a Fort Lauderdale native and played at South Plantation High School.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Chosen Anderson
|WR
|6-3
|190
|5/9/93
|8
|Temple '16
|Fort Lauerdale, Fla.
|FA, '23