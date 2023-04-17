Miami Dolphins Sign Chosen Anderson

Apr 17, 2023 at 02:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Chosen Anderson.

Anderson has played seven NFL seasons with the N.Y. Jets (2016-19), Carolina (2020-22) and Arizona (2022). He's totaled 111 games played and 86 starts, catching 375 passes for 4,956 yards (13.2 avg.) and 29 touchdowns. Anderson also has 16 career rushing attempts for 98 yards (6.1 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the N.Y. Jets on May 6, 2016. Anderson is a Fort Lauderdale native and played at South Plantation High School.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Chosen AndersonWR6-31905/9/938Temple '16Fort Lauerdale, Fla.FA, '23

