Miami Dolphins Sign DeShon Elliott and Dan Feeney

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety DeShon Elliott as an unrestricted free agent from Detroit and offensive lineman Dan Feeney as an unrestricted free agent from the N.Y. Jets.

Elliott has played in 42 career games with 35 starts in his four NFL seasons. He spent the first four years (2018-21) of his career with Baltimore and one year (2022) with Detroit. Elliott has totaled 201 career tackles (145 solo), 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He's also started two playoff games. Elliott was originally a sixth-round pick (190th overall) by Baltimore in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Texas, where he was teammates with current Dolphins safety Brandon Jones and offensive lineman Connor Williams.