Miami Dolphins Sign DeShon Elliott and Dan Feeney

Mar 17, 2023 at 02:50 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety DeShon Elliott as an unrestricted free agent from Detroit and offensive lineman Dan Feeney as an unrestricted free agent from the N.Y. Jets.

Elliott has played in 42 career games with 35 starts in his four NFL seasons. He spent the first four years (2018-21) of his career with Baltimore and one year (2022) with Detroit. Elliott has totaled 201 career tackles (145 solo), 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He's also started two playoff games. Elliott was originally a sixth-round pick (190th overall) by Baltimore in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Texas, where he was teammates with current Dolphins safety Brandon Jones and offensive lineman Connor Williams.

Feeney has played six NFL seasons – four for the L.A. Chargers (2017-20) and two for the N.Y. Jets (2021-22). He's played in 96 career games with 64 starts – 40 at left guard, 20 at center, two at right guard and two as an extra offensive lineman. He's also started two postseason games. Feeney was originally a third-round pick (71st overall) by the L.A. Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Indiana.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
DeShon ElliottS6-12104/21/975Texas '18Rockwall, TexasUFA, '23 (DET)
Dan FeeneyOL6-43105/29/947Indiana '17Orland Park, Ill.UFA, '23 (NYJ)

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jake Bailey and Braxton Berrios

The Miami Dolphins have signed Pro Bowl punter Jake Bailey and wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign David Long Jr. and Eric Saubert

The Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker David Long Jr. and tight end Eric Saubert.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Mike White

The Miami Dolphins have signed quarterback Mike White as an unrestricted free agent from the N.Y. Jets.

news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Four Players

The Miami Dolphins have re-signed tackle Geron Christian, running back Myles Gaskin, linebacker Duke Riley and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

news

Miami Dolphins make trade with L.A. Rams

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms on a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey in exchange for tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 third-round pick.

news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Kendall Lamm and Raheem Mostert

The Miami Dolphins have re-signed tackle Kendall Lamm and running back Raheem Mostert.

news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Salvon Ahmed

The Miami Dolphins have re-signed running back Salvon Ahmed.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

The Miami Dolphins today announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season.

news

Miami Dolphins Re-sign Pouncey to One-day Contract

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed center Mike Pouncey to a one-day contract so he can formally retire as a Miami Dolphins.

news

Miami Dolphins Host Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII Boasting Record-Breaking Participation and Fundraising in Support of Innovative Cancer Research at Sylvester

The Miami Dolphins joined forces with the South Florida community for the 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC XIII) to raise funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System.

news

Miami Dolphins Name Vic Fangio Defensive Coordinator

The Miami Dolphins named veteran NFL coach Vic Fangio as Defensive Coordinator for the 2023 NFL season.

Advertising