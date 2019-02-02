Miami Miracle Named Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play Of The Year

It was perhaps the most spectacular play in Dolphins history, and now it has been recognized as the biggest clutch moment of the year in the NFL.
The “Miami Miracle,” along with Kenyan Drake and Kenny Stills, has been recognized as the Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year. The play officially will be recognized during NFL Honors, a two-hour prime-time awards show that airing nationally Saturday night at 9 p.m. on CBS.
The Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year was selected from 32 Performance Moments voted on by NFL fans on NFL.com.
As every Dolphins fan knows, the Dolphins trailed the New England Patriots 33-28 with 7 seconds left and had the ball at their own 31-yard line on Dec. 9 before the miraculous play unfolded.
A 17-yard completion from Ryan Tannehill to Stills was followed by laterals to DeVante Parker and Drake, who completed the 69-yard touchdown after the clock had run out, giving the Dolphins an improbable 34-33 victory.
It was the first walk-off game-winning touchdown in NFL history to involve multiple lateral passes, and the first multi-lateral touchdown since the River City Relay in December 2003.