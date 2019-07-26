Versatility, Flexibility Not An Issue For Minkah Fitzpatrick

“I like to play fast, but what some of the coaches have been telling me is that playing fast isn’t always the best thing,” Fitzpatrick said. “Especially when you’re moving around a lot. It’s more being able to process everything, relax, and be able to play off your instincts. When you’re playing fast, you speed things up, you think too much and you start tripping over your own feet. But when you slow things down, you break things down, know the defense (and) are comfortable, you can honestly play faster than if you’re trying to fly all over the place. Just knowing the scheme, get comfortable with the scheme and just being able to play calm and react.”