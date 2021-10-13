PRESS RELEASE: "Nat Moore Trophy" Call for Nominations

Miami/Fort Lauderdale – CBS4 invites local high school football fans to nominate a local player for the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy.

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy will honor the top high school football player at any school in any division in Miami-Dade, Broward, or Monroe County. Players at any position and any high school grade level are eligible for the award. The recipient will be chosen by a voting panel of former players, members of the media and local leaders.

Four finalists for the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy will be announced in November, and the public will be encouraged to vote online at NatMooreTrophy.com.

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy, which features a cast-bronze image of Moore, will be presented on Tuesday, December 14th. The ceremony will be televised on CBS4 on Wednesday, December 15th.

More information and complete contest rules are available at NatMooreTrophy.com.

About The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy was created by CBS4 to recognize the top high school football player in Miami-Dade, Broward, or Monroe County. The trophy honors the local football legacy of Pro Bowl wide receiver Nat Moore, a native Floridian who was a Miami Edison Senior High Red Raider before going on to become a star running back at the University of Florida. He was inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great" in 1978.

Moore was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1974. Over his 13-year playing career, he recorded 510 receptions for 7546 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns. He ranks in the top three players in Dolphins history in each of those statistics.

In 1984, the NFL voted Moore as "Man of the Year" for outstanding service to his community and he received the Byron White Humanitarian Award in 1986. His post-retirement career is filled with humanitarian work and philanthropy. In 1998, he created the Nat Moore Foundation, which works with disadvantaged kids in Miami-Dade County in efforts to make sure they receive the best education possible. He is currently the Dolphins' Senior Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations.