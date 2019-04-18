NFL Draft Position Preview | Offensive Line

With free agency now well under way and Pro Days going on around the country, Dolphins.com continues its series of draft previews with the offensive line position.
Dolphins Status
The Dolphins figure to have a new look along the offensive line in 2019 after the departure of some starters.
The group of returning players is led by left tackle Laremy Tunsil, guard Jesse Davis and center Daniel Kilgore, who is back after missing the final 12 games of 2018 because of a pectoral injury. Also back are tackle Zach Sterup and guard Isaac Asiata.
The list of offseason acquisitions includes former Jacksonville Jaguars guard Chris Reed, former practice squad player Connor Hilland, and Alliance of American Football signees Michael Dunn and Jaryd Jones-Smith.
Gone from last year are Ja’Wuan James, who signed with the Denver Broncos as an unrestricted free agent, and Josh Sitton and Ted Larsen, who both were released. Jake Brendel remains a free agent after the Dolphins declined to tender him as a restricted free agent.
The Top Prospects at the Position
T Jawaan Taylor, 6-5, 312, Florida: Taylor weighed 380 pounds at one point in high school before getting down to 347 when he signed his letter of intent with the University of Florida. He was a three-year starter for the Gators and even though he didn’t earn All-SEC recognition last season, he still was viewed by NFL scouts as one of the best tackles in the country. His NFL.com comparison is former Dolphins first-round pick Vernon Carey.
T Jonah Williams, 6-4, 302, Alabama: Williams enrolled at Alabama out of California in January 2016 and was an immediate starter for the Crimson Tide, first at right tackle and then at left tackle the past two seasons. He won the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy last season. There was a lot of chatter at the combine about his shorter-than-ideal arm length, which has led to speculation he could wind up at guard in the NFL.
T Andre Dillard, 6-5, 315, Washington State: The son of a former WSU offensive lineman, Dillard started the past three seasons at left tackle and earned third-team All-American honors in 2018. He is described as an “exceptional” athlete.
T Cody Ford, 6-4, 329, Oklahoma: Ford played guard at Oklahoma before moving to right tackle as a senior, dropping 15 pounds for the position switch. A third-team All-American in 2018, Ford is one of those offensive linemen who could be used at either guard or tackle in the NFL depending on team preference.
C Garrett Bradbury, 6-3, 306, N.C. State: Bradbury solidified his status as perhaps the best prospect in the interior of the offensive line with a strong combine showing. After arriving at N.C. State as a tight end, Bradbury got on the field at guard before moving to center in 2017. He played well enough as a senior in 2018, particularly against Clemson’s vaunted defensive line, to earn the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center.
Best of the Rest
Chris Lindstrom, Boston College: Lindstrom’s father is in the B.C. Hall of Fame after a career that led him to three seasons in the NFL and his younger brother was his teammate. Lindstrom played guard and tackle at BC, though he’s best suited for guard in the NFL.
Kaleb McGary, Washington: McGary started the past 3½ seasons at right tackle, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors the past two years. He’s a study in perseverance: He was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia and his father with multiple sclerosis; the family was forced off the family farm while he was in high school; and a fire partially burned down a family RV and his mother’s childhood home while it was being restored.
Greg Little, Mississippi: The son of 1989 Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft pick Derrick Little, Greg was one of the top recruits in the country in 2016 and he lived up to that billing at Ole Miss. His combination of size (6-5, 310), length and quickness makes him the prototypical left tackle.