NFL Draft Position Preview | Offensive Line

T Jawaan Taylor, 6-5, 312, Florida: Taylor weighed 380 pounds at one point in high school before getting down to 347 when he signed his letter of intent with the University of Florida. He was a three-year starter for the Gators and even though he didn’t earn All-SEC recognition last season, he still was viewed by NFL scouts as one of the best tackles in the country. His NFL.com comparison is former Dolphins first-round pick Vernon Carey.

T Jonah Williams, 6-4, 302, Alabama: Williams enrolled at Alabama out of California in January 2016 and was an immediate starter for the Crimson Tide, first at right tackle and then at left tackle the past two seasons. He won the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy last season. There was a lot of chatter at the combine about his shorter-than-ideal arm length, which has led to speculation he could wind up at guard in the NFL.

T Andre Dillard, 6-5, 315, Washington State: The son of a former WSU offensive lineman, Dillard started the past three seasons at left tackle and earned third-team All-American honors in 2018. He is described as an “exceptional” athlete.

T Cody Ford, 6-4, 329, Oklahoma: Ford played guard at Oklahoma before moving to right tackle as a senior, dropping 15 pounds for the position switch. A third-team All-American in 2018, Ford is one of those offensive linemen who could be used at either guard or tackle in the NFL depending on team preference.