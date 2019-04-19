NFL Draft Position Preview | Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray, 5-10, 207, Oklahoma: Easily the most talked-about prospect in the 2019 draft, Murray was electric in his one season as the starter at Oklahoma, following former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield as the Heisman Trophy winner. Murray likely will become the first player to be a first-round pick in baseball and football, though he was adamant at the scouting combine that he was done with baseball. Murray has everything a team could want in a quarterback except for ideal height.

Dwayne Haskins, 6-3, 231, Ohio State: Haskins left Ohio State after his redshirt sophomore season, though it would have been nearly impossible for him to match what he did in 2018. In his first year as a starter, Haskins passed for 4,831 yards with 50 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. Haskins is a pure pocket passer with ideal size.

Drew Lock, 6-4, 228, Missouri: A highly touted recruit, Lock became a starter at Missouri early in his freshman season in 2015. With ideal size and a big arm, Lock also has the mobility to make plays outside the pocket. He bears an uncanny resemblance, both physically and in style, to former Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler, who was pictured next to him on his NFL.com combine page.

Daniel Jones, 6-5, 221, Duke: A three-year starter at Duke, Jones played high school basketball in addition to being an all-state football player. Having worked under “QB whisperer” David Cutcliffe in college, Jones is considered among the most NFL-ready prospects at his position. His NFL comparison on his NFL.com combine page was former Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill.