NFL Draft Position Preview | Quarterbacks

With free agency now well under way and Pro Days going on around the country, Dolphins.com continues its series of draft previews with the quarterback position.
Dolphins Status
The Dolphins made some significant moves at this position in the offseason, starting with the trade of long-time starter Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans involving draft picks.
The team then signed 14-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to serve as the bridge quarterback until the Dolphins can land a young prospect they hope can lead the offense for many years and then serve as a mentor for the player.
General Manager Chris Grier has said the Dolphins will be looking to draft a quarterback, whether it happens this year, next year or even both years.
Along with Fitzpatrick, quarterbacks on the roster include Luke Falk, who ended last season on injured reserve after being claimed off waivers from Tennessee, and newcomer Jake Rudock.
Brock Osweiler and David Fales, who were on the roster last season, both are unrestricted free agents.
The Top Prospects at the Position
Kyler Murray, 5-10, 207, Oklahoma: Easily the most talked-about prospect in the 2019 draft, Murray was electric in his one season as the starter at Oklahoma, following former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield as the Heisman Trophy winner. Murray likely will become the first player to be a first-round pick in baseball and football, though he was adamant at the scouting combine that he was done with baseball. Murray has everything a team could want in a quarterback except for ideal height.
Dwayne Haskins, 6-3, 231, Ohio State: Haskins left Ohio State after his redshirt sophomore season, though it would have been nearly impossible for him to match what he did in 2018. In his first year as a starter, Haskins passed for 4,831 yards with 50 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. Haskins is a pure pocket passer with ideal size.
Drew Lock, 6-4, 228, Missouri: A highly touted recruit, Lock became a starter at Missouri early in his freshman season in 2015. With ideal size and a big arm, Lock also has the mobility to make plays outside the pocket. He bears an uncanny resemblance, both physically and in style, to former Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler, who was pictured next to him on his NFL.com combine page.
Daniel Jones, 6-5, 221, Duke: A three-year starter at Duke, Jones played high school basketball in addition to being an all-state football player. Having worked under “QB whisperer” David Cutcliffe in college, Jones is considered among the most NFL-ready prospects at his position. His NFL comparison on his NFL.com combine page was former Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill.
Will Grier, 6-2, 217, West Virginia: The Parade National High School Player of the Year in 2013, Grier began his collegiate career at the University of Florida before transferring to West Virginia. He started the past two years and had 71 touchdowns against 20 interceptions. Grier is a confident passer not afraid to take chances.
Best of the Rest
Ryan Finley, N.C. State: After transferring from Boise State, Finley started the last three years at N.C. State and got progressively better. He’s got very good size at 6-4, 213.
Tyree Jackson, Buffalo: At 6-7, 249 pounds, Jackson looks more like a tight end than a quarterback. Jackson has a big arm but accuracy issues (he completed only 55.3 percent of his passes in 2018). Jackson earned MAC Offensive Player of the Year honors this past season.
Jarrett Stidham, Auburn: Stidham emerged as a prospect worth watching when he led Auburn to a victory against Alabama in 2017, but his final year in college was a bit disappointing from both an individual and team standpoint. Stidham remains an intriguing prospect with good mobility.