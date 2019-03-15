Friday, Mar 15, 2019 04:35 PM

Dolphins Trade Ryan Tannehill To Titans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill and a 2019 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for a 2019 seventh-round pick and a 2020 fourth-round pick. 

“We would like to thank Ryan for his commitment to the Miami Dolphins over the last seven seasons,” said Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier. “Ryan is a tireless worker who always put the team first. We wish him the best with the next step of his career.”

Tannehill started 88 career games for the Dolphins over the past seven seasons (2012-18). He completed 1,829-of-2,911 passes (62.8 pct.) for 20,434 yards and 123 touchdowns. Tannehill is the team’s all-time leading rusher by a quarterback with 1,210 rushing yards. His 62.8 completion percentage and 87.0 passer rating are both second all-time in Dolphins history. Tannehill was named the team’s Ed Block Courage Award recipient in 2018 and the Dan Marino Team MVP in 2014. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (eighth overall) by the Dolphins in the 2012 NFL draft.

