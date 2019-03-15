Dolphins Trade Ryan Tannehill To Titans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill and a 2019 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for a 2019 seventh-round pick and a 2020 fourth-round pick.

“We would like to thank Ryan for his commitment to the Miami Dolphins over the last seven seasons,” said Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier. “Ryan is a tireless worker who always put the team first. We wish him the best with the next step of his career.”