Free Agency Preview | Centers & Guards

The Dolphins had to go through a lot of players at guard and center in 2018 because of injuries, including those that sidelined guard Josh Sitton and center Daniel Kilgore early in their first season with the team.

The Dolphins ended up adding veteran interior linemen Travis Swanson and Wesley Johnson after those injuries, though those two players are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents March 13. Center/guard Jake Brendel, whose season began and ended on injured reserve, is scheduled to become a restricted free agent.