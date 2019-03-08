Free Agency Preview | Centers & Guards

With the start of the new league year approaching, Dolphins.com continues a series of free agency previews with centers and guards.
Dolphins Status
The Dolphins had to go through a lot of players at guard and center in 2018 because of injuries, including those that sidelined guard Josh Sitton and center Daniel Kilgore early in their first season with the team.
The Dolphins ended up adding veteran interior linemen Travis Swanson and Wesley Johnson after those injuries, though those two players are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents March 13. Center/guard Jake Brendel, whose season began and ended on injured reserve, is scheduled to become a restricted free agent.
The one starter who played all 16 games last season was Jesse Davis, who lined up at right guard in 2018 but also has experience at right tackle. Also on the roster are guard/center Ted Larsen, guard Isaac Asiata, and center/guard Connor Hilland.
Notable Free Agents at the Position
- G James Carpenter, N.Y. Jets: The former first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks became a dependable offensive lineman after joining the New York Jets in 2015. His 2018 season was cut short after 10 games because of a shoulder injury.
- G D.J. Fluker, Seattle Seahawks: Fluker began his NFL career as a right tackle after being a first-round pick of the Chargers, but he has blossomed at guard and is coming off an impressive season for the Seahawks.
- G Andy Levitre, Atlanta Falcons: Levitre has started all 143 games he has played since being a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2009 and he’s an established run blocker, but he’s coming off a triceps injury that cut short his 2018 season after two games.
- C Matt Paradis, Denver Broncos: Paradis was the Broncos’ starting center for the past four seasons, though he’s coming off an ankle injury that sidelined him for the final seven games of 2018.
- G Rodger Saffold, L.A. Rams: Safford spent the past nine seasons with the Rams after being a second-round pick out of Indiana and he’s another lineman whose career took off after he moved from tackle to guard.
- G Billy Turner, Denver Broncos: If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Turner played 14 games for the Dolphins from 2014-16 before hooking up with the Broncos. Turner saw time at tackle and guard last season when he turned in the best performance of his career.
- G Chance Warmack, Philadelphia Eagles: Warmack was the 10th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft and spent four seasons with the Titans before joining the Eagles in 2017. He appeared in nine games as a backup last season. At 27, Warmack is among the younger options in free agency.