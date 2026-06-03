Notebook: Dolphins 2026 Minicamp Day 2

The Dolphins aerial attack has been on display during this week's minicamp. Intermediate throws have led to long completion after long completion, along with a pair of sustained drives in late-game-situation periods.

The football has rarely hit the ground for quarterback Malik Willis since his first pass on Tuesday was intercepted. He capped Wednesday's session with a 40-yard touchdown strike to tight end Ben Sims, capping a 70-yard drive at the end of practice.

"He's a stud," tight end Greg Dulcich said of Willis. "He can rip the ball. Sees the field great. Obviously, he's mobile, but he's got great pocket presence as well. Our quarterback room is awesome. We got a lot of good dudes in there so I'm excited about it."

Quarterback Quinn Ewers had his fair share of impressive completions Wednesday. He started his 'move-the-ball' period with back-to-back rips to wide receiver Tutu Atwell, chewing up 45 yards in the process. Atwell and fellow wide receivers Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert were frequent recipients of intermediate passes from the Miami quarterbacks.

Tuesday, Head Coach Jeff Hafley said this week was more about refinement than adding to the player's plates. This allows the quarterbacks and receivers an opportunity to repeat concepts and get on the same page, which has happened over the first two days of minicamp.

"Everybody's adjusting to the new scheme, which Bobby (Slowik) is running, and multiple quarterbacks they're playing with for the first time," Hafley said. "That will take a little bit of time just to get in rhythm and in sync. Over the last two practices, if you want to talk about the quarterbacks and receivers, I think they've taken another step. I thought yesterday took another step and they did a lot of good things."

The defense also made plays on Wednesday. All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks made two run stuffs early in practice, working behind point-of-attack wins from defensive lineman Kenneth Grant and hard edges set by edge rusher Chop Robinson.

Robinson got on the stat sheet himself with a sack of Willis at the end of practice. He also converged with fellow edge Joshua Uche for a pressure on Willis in that same period.

The balance of practice this week has gone back and forth. At the forefront of it all is the principle by which Hafley wants to build his program: competition.

"I want our team to be built on competition, and year after year, we're going to bring in players that compete with the guys that are here," Hafley said. "I would hope that every player has the mindset that every year I need to compete for my job and get better. I think if you don't, you're going to kind of just plateau. I think that's the mindset of coaches, I think that's the mindset of players. I think you've got to be pushed."

The Dolphins front office has been busy this week. In addition to signing 11 of the 13 2026 draft picks, Miami also brought in a former first-round wide receiver in Jalen Reagor.

"Obviously a talented player, there's a reason he was a first-round pick," Hafley said. "It's just good to get more fresh legs in here, but I think kicking the tires on players who have had success, I think that's awesome that Sully (Jon-Eric Sullivan) is doing that."

The Dolphins also officially signed guard/tackle Kadyn Proctor on Wednesday. Proctor was the 12th overall pick in this year's draft and the first of Miami's two first-round selections.