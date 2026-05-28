Notebook: Dolphins continue offseason work during OTAs

The Dolphins are back on the field for the second week of organized team activities. The 2026 campaign is still in its infancy as the coaches and players build toward September.

Many elements of a team's structure are built on the field. Developing chemistry, knowing how one wide receiver comes out of a break compared to another, the depth one defender gets on a zone drop versus another. Other aspects of the process occur elsewhere, including identifying leadership roles.

"I need the staff to develop leaders, and I have to develop leaders," Head Coach Jeff Hafley said. "Because I've been in too many places where a coach comes in and says we don't have any leaders around here. I think that's a bunch of BS, right? You can develop leaders; you can teach leadership. I can teach leadership to the staff. The staff can teach leadership to the players. We have to do that. I think that's key for this team to grow."

The leaders emerging early in Hafley's tenure come in all forms and levels of experience. Defensive lineman Zach Sieler is the longest-tenured Dolphin and one of the most respected voices on the team. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks and center Aaron Brewer earned captain patches last year, both for their play and the respect garnered from their peers. But now, with a new era of Dolphins football, younger players have stepped into the foreground, including fourth-year running back De'Von Achane.

"I think I'm ready for the job," Achane said. "I'm going to be here if my team needs me in any way. I knew once the contract got done that I would have to take on a bigger role."

Achane has been a limited participant in OTAs but has maintained a presence in the building throughout the offseason. That has also been the case for others on the roster, and with several players spending more time in the building this offseason, some are already seeing the fruits of their labor.

Safety Dante Trader Jr. is off to a hot start this spring. He's helped limit the Dolphins deep passing game in the two open OTA practices. He's had his hands on the football and provided a strong voice on the back end of the Dolphins defense.

When he's playing his safety position from depth, he's often aligned directly in front of Hafley, who watches the play from that part of the field. Trader Jr. takes advantage of that proximity to Hafley to get instant feedback from the head coach.

"It's really valuable because that's him," Trader Jr. said. "Details and just the split decisions of certain things that he needs and wants, you'll hear him be like, 'Hey, Trader Jr., Trader Jr. I don't like this, I like this.' And try to get the coaching point, but I'll run to the huddle so it's just good. That's what he does in the meeting room, too. He'll turn around and be like, 'Hey Trader Jr., let's think about this or show you this.' But then he'll break it down from indy to the field, you know what I'm saying? Just translating, building a game from part to whole so then when you get out there on Sundays, it's nothing new."

Trader Jr. and his fellow defensive backs were all over the football Wednesday. Cornerbacks JuJu Brents and Ethan Bonner produced forced fumbles, one picked up by edge/inside linebacker Trey Moore and the other recovered by cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. And it wasn't just the back end of the Dolphins defense that made plays.

Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips has been one of the biggest standouts this spring. Contact is limited during OTAs, so extrapolating too much on physicality can be dubious. But it's clear by his movement and his stature that Phillips has put in the work this offseason. His timing off the snap, his get-off and power with his hands – the club, the hump move and the rip – were all working Wednesday.

And the veteran in Phillips' room has certainly taken notice.

"I think one of the first things he got in trouble for was squatting too much," Sieler said with a chuckle. "He's worked his tail off this offseason. To see his growth from last year to this year has been incredible. His confidence on the field, his knowledge and you can tell the game is starting to click for him more and more. You can see that at the end of last season and how well he played the run and all that stuff, so to keep working with him, 'KG' (Kenneth Grant), Zeek (Biggers), all those guys, has been awesome."

Other highlights from Wednesday's practice: Edge rusher Chop Robinson had a would-be sack in the team period, and potentially another depending on the practice ruling. Fellow edge defenders Josh Uche and David Ojabo both got home while the play of the day was made by rookie safety Louis Moore, who stepped in front of a pass from quarterback Cam Miller and returned the interception for a touchdown.