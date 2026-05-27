Transcript: RB De'Von Achane Press Conference - May 27

How does it feel to be a $68 million dollar man?

De'Von Achane: It feels good, man. I just want to thank Mr. Ross and Sully (Jon-Eric Sullivan) and Haf (Jeff Hafley) for believing in me. Now I know I'm going to be here a couple more years, so I feel great.

Was there any anxiety on your part? Were you worried whether the deal would get done or how soon it would get done?

De'Von Achane: Yeah, because at the time, like I said, it's a business. I really wanted to be around my teammates. We had a long offseason and I got kind of bored without football. It was more me wanting to be here and be in meetings and be at practice and stuff like that. Of course, I was nervous because I don't know what's going on, but I'm just happy to know that we got something done.

How's the shoulder doing?

De'Von Achane: It's good. It's great, man. I got all my strength back, so now I'm just working back and getting to it, for real.

When you work so hard to get the opportunity to get this deal, what's the next step in your progression now that that part of it is done? What do you want to keep building and doing here?

De'Von Achane: Now you just focus on football. Just keep getting better and just make sure that I'll be a leader for this team out here for my teammates. Just make sure that we get better as a team day in and day out.

You talked about the offseason. It's no secret they traded some players, they got rid of some people. How are you processing all the dudes you maybe came in with going while still getting taken care of in your own rate?

De'Von Achane: It's a business. Like you said, those guys who left, we still got that same brotherhood no matter what team they're on. We're still going to keep that relationship. I'm just going to hope that they'll be successful wherever they went.

Obviously with the money you're making, the talent you have, you're now going to be viewed as the center of this offense, the center of this team, if you weren't already. How do you take that responsibility?

De'Von Achane: I kind of knew that; it comes with the territory. I think I'm ready for the job. I'm going to be here if my team needs me in any way. I knew once the contract got done that I would have to take on a bigger role.

What's the next step you want to take in your game? Obviously, you have the home run threat, the pass catching ability, lining up at different spots, so what's the next step?

De'Von Achane: Just improving on those things. There's always something that I could do better. Just because I had a good season last year, you always can improve. So now just trying to get better than last year.

When did you know something like this was possible in your timeline in your life? Right when you started running the ball? High school? College? When did you know that?

De'Von Achane: I mean, I've always been a good football player, but probably like college when I was like, OK, I actually can be able to go to the next level. Then my first year when I got here, I seen the game, I seen like, OK, I still can make plays and I was like this for me.

How has it been with Malik Willis so far?

De'Von Achane: He's good. Like I said, I like being around him, talking to him, asking the questions, building that bond because at the end of the day, that's who I'm going to be in the backfield with. Just know me and him are getting on the same page and working out, seeing him talk to other guys and making sure that we're all on one page.

I got a question about Zach Sieler and as I recall you guys were locker mates your rookie year, right?

De'Von Achane: Yeah.

His influence on the younger players, and that's what I'm getting at, he's with a young group of defensive tackles. What do you think his influence could be? What was his influence on you, if any as a rookie?

De'Von Achane: It's going to be great. Zach is a great person. He talks about life, about football, whatever you need. I feel like the young group, they got a great leader to look up to. He's not just one of the guys who talks, he also shows on the field. I mean you can't get no better example than that.

You said on Terron Armstead's podcast that you didn't have time for a rebuild. Why are you confident that that's not what's happening here?

De'Von Achane: As a football player that's a competitor, the rebuild phrase for me it's like, OK, they're basically saying we're going out here to lose every game. You know what I'm saying? I just can't have that mindset of we're going out here to lose, so that's basically what I mean. I feel like when you're out there, whoever 11 out there, I feel like we're going to go 100%. I don't got that mindset to go out there and be like, oh, we're rebuilding, so we're going out here to lose. That's just not me.

You also talked on the podcast about stepping up as more of a vocal leader. How do you do that? What does that look like when maybe that vocalness doesn't necessarily come naturally?

De'Von Achane: I'm getting better at it. It's not just somebody asking me to speak, I'll just speak on my own. When I feel like practice wasn't good enough or at a moment in practice I feel like we need that energy to break it up a little bit, I could be the one bringing the offense together like, Hey, we need to fix this. Fix this up, it's just not looking right. It's just stuff like that.

It's early, but have you had an opportunity to do that yet?

De'Von Achane: Not yet, because I haven't been actively interacting with the guys, but I'm always the one keeping the juice on the sideline. I might talk smack a little bit, but it's stuff like that.

What's your impressions of Jeff Hafley?

De'Von Achane: Great coach. This is my first time having a head coach that's a defensive guy, so I'm always telling him like, OK, get on the defensive side of the ball, but he's a great coach, man. You see now the relationships he's building, he's trying to get to know everybody. He's going to be good.

When do you think you'll be able to resume full time action out there?

De'Von Achane: I have no idea. I'm just doing what they tell me to do. It's not like a time limit thing, we're just getting back into it.

I guess at least by camp, you expect to be out there?

De'Von Achane: Hopefully, yeah.

For you personally, you talked about not wanting to necessarily be a part of a rebuild. People outside of this building will look at the talent and say, we know Achane, we may not know everybody else. What have you seen from the other offensive weapons that maybe you expect from what you've seen so far?

De'Von Achane: I feel like for other guys, it's just an opportunity for them to go out and prove themselves. Media, everybody else on the outside, they all pretty much don't know who's going to be this, who's going to be that. I see them working day-in and day-out, so when their time comes, they'll be prepared. When they go out there and make plays, then people will know who they are.

Is there anybody that popped to you so far?

De'Von Achane: Everybody man. Especially the new guys as far as like JT (Jalen Tolbert), Tu (Tutu Atwell), the new additions, but you know, Malik Washington, he's stepping up in a big way. The defense, they're going to do what they do anyway. I'm an offensive guy so I'm bias, so I'm always picking my offensive guys. But defense, I talk trash to them, they make plays. I feel like once you go out there and you can handle the criticism, the talking smack and still go out there and play and be focused, you're good.

The offensive line has changed a little bit. That left side looks a lot bigger with Kadyn Proctor and Patrick Paul there. Obviously you haven't been behind them, but what do you see from that room this year?

De'Von Achane: They're going to be great. With 'KP' (Kadyn Proctor), the new additions, we still have Brew (Aaron Brewer), they'll probably be the biggest left side in the NFL. Then Austin will be back and then right guard you got Jonah, so I feel like that group together, they're going to be good man. I've seen them working and running. I mean when you've got a good o-line, you can do anything.

What were your thoughts on the Jaylen Waddle trade? Because you're almost alone out there as a returning skill player. What were your thoughts on the Jaylen Waddle trade?

De'Von Achane: Like I said, it's a business. We talked as soon as it happened, I think he called me like two minutes later. I was in shock, obviously, but I'm just grateful for him. I'm just happy that he can go somewhere and make plays like he was doing here and I wish the best for him. Then when we play him, just make sure that he don't go off against us.

You've always been productive in your first three years, but now you're kind of the lone man standing in terms of top talent on the team. Are you ready for teams throwing more attention your way?

De'Von Achane: Yeah, I feel like that's kind of what comes with it. More attention, more people in the box now but I mean, it's football. If they've got nine guys, eight guys in the box, I feel like that's what we got other receivers for. That's what they're out here practicing to be able to make plays and like I said, if everybody focused on me, who's worrying about the other ten people on the team?

For you personally, you're always working on stuff. Rehab aside, has there been anything in particular you've changed body or skill wise, that you're hoping to unveil this year?

De'Von Achane: Just make sure that I'm in top shape, because there is no telling how the game will go. Get 40 carries, 20 carries, I get receptions, just make sure that I'm always available. It don't matter what the down is or what they asked me to do, I don't just run the ball, I line up everywhere. Just making sure that I know what I'm doing, and I can do it at 100%.

So as a leader, what's the most important trait that you think you should have?

De'Von Achane: Not just talking all the time, but making sure that I'm backing up what I'm saying. If I'm just going off on everybody, but I'm at practice not doing what I'm telling y'all to do, then they're looking at me like, well he's not doing what he's telling me to do, so why would I do it? So just making sure that it ain't just me being vocal, but also showing that this is how he's working and everybody else will follow along.

You mentioned you talked to Jaylen Waddle. Have you talked to Tyreek Hill at all this offseason?