Remembering Manny Fernandez

Those Dolphins defenses of the 1970s, paired with the league's best ground game, helped spark a dynasty and achieve perfection. A member of the 1972 Perfect Team, Fernandez was a starter in three Super Bowls (VI, VII, VIII) and a leader of a unit that set a franchise record for fewest points allowed (150) in 1973. He totaled 28 tackles and 3.0 sacks across those three Super Bowl appearances and registered 35.0 sacks over his career.

Fernandez is often said to have been the first nose tackle in the history of the NFL. The 'No-Name Defense' was known for its 5-3 alignment in an era when teams ran a standard 4-3 defense. This put Fernandez over the center on most snaps, meaning he typically dealt with double teams from either guard, except in Super Bowl VII when the Redskins attempted to block him with only the center.