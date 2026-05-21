Dolphins Rookie Class Hosts Special Olympics Florida Athletes

Once the games were over, the rookies signed autographs and posed for photos with the athletes, with one consistent theme – ear-to-ear smiles.

"It's so fun," Proctor said. "This should be a safe place for them to come and just have fun with us. That's the least we could do."

Proctor was active throughout the day, even moonlighting as the quarterback for his squad on a couple of plays.

The lone quarterback of the Dolphins rookie class is former Iowa signal-caller Mark Gronowski. His little brother competed in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and won a gold medal in flag football.

"There's so much that we can learn from these kids," Gronowski said. "How to have fun, how to be a good teammate and how to be good people, too."

The athletes took home medals and enjoyed lunch at the Baptist Health Training Complex at the conclusion of games.

This was the first of a series of events throughout the offseason designed to engage the rookie class with the South Florida community. It is part of the organization's community programming, which focuses on building relationships, fostering understanding and creating meaningful connections that contribute to a more unified South Florida.