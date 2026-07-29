Practice 1: 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Jr. made plays for the offense with Douglas pulling in one of the catches of the day. He moved the chains on a third-and-7 pass from quarterback Malik Willis with rookie cornerback Chris Johnson draped all over him for a difficult, contested grab. Douglas also turned a short throw into a long catch-and-run while Coleman caught a Willis pass over the middle, gaining around 25 yards in the process.

Fellow cornerback JuJu Brents had a pass breakup of his own defending wide receiver Malik Washington on a ball from Willis. Brents took notice of the first-round rookie, who was seen bouncing all over the defense and making plays.

"He's like a Swiss Army knife," Brents said of Johnson. "He's real intentional. He asks a lot of questions. I can just tell he's a guy that picks it up quick, and then he comes out here on the field and he makes those plays."

Johnson and Taaffe got extra work on the tackling sleds after practice, where they worked on block deconstruction, a strong suit for both players in college. Their effort is a microcosm of how this rookie class doesn't shy away from hard work.

"They look good," Hafley said of the rookies. "They've been working. And as far as what we did with them, it was all meetings and in the classroom to try to get them a head start. Try to get them going, re-acclimated to the playbook because a lot of it's still new for them. But other than that, watching them in the conditioning test today, I think give us about four or five practices before we kind of get a view on what they look like and how they came back. Again, I don't want to sit here and make anything up. We were in meeting rooms with them and talked to them and they looked good. It looks like they worked out, so that's a positive."

The Dolphins are back on the field Thursday. Training camp will open to fans starting Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While admission and parking are free for all training camp practices, fans are encouraged to RSVP here or by visiting the 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp page in order to receive the latest attendance information, schedule updates, learn about exclusive giveaways and more. Learn more.