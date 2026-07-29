Practice 1: 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The first training camp practice under Head Coach Jeff Hafley is in the books, as the Dolphins hit the field Wednesday, ushering a new era in Miami Gardens.
Practice took on a different look with a specific focus: repetition, repetition, repetition. Drilling individual work and special teams was the focus of the day. After a competitive team period, the final horn blew but the day wasn't over. Every group stayed after practice for additional voluntary work and conditioning.
"What's awesome about that obviously it's not required, it's not mandatory," defensive lineman Zach Sieler said. "Each group has leaders that just want to make sure that their position group is the best for the team, for themselves. When you're fighting for your brothers and fighting for the men next to you, and you really stress that communication, that bond is, it's impressive."
The dedication displayed by Dolphins players on the field Wednesday was a continuation of the spring, as well as the summer break. Back in the spring, Hafley emphasized the importance of staying in shape during summer break. Players took that message and ran with it. Players like edge Chop Robinson, who checked in with about 10 pounds of added muscle.
"I feel great," Robinson said. "I think in the run game, especially, it's going to help me be able to set the edge. When I put the weight on, I was eating right. I have a chef and everything now, so I'm putting the right food in my body and honestly, I feel the best I've ever felt."
Robinson and the Dolphins defense made three splash plays in Wednesday's practice. Inside linebacker Willie Gay Jr. intercepted a pass from quarterback Cam Miller and ran it back for a touchdown. Edge David Ojabo punched a fumble free from running back Ollie Gordon II and rookie safety Michael Taaffe intercepted his former college teammate, quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Taaffe was one of several rookies from the Dolphins' 13-player draft class (the most in the league) to make a splash on Wednesday. Inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez had two pass breakups, including a diving play on a pass from Ewers to wide receiver Tutu Atwell.
Wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Jr. made plays for the offense with Douglas pulling in one of the catches of the day. He moved the chains on a third-and-7 pass from quarterback Malik Willis with rookie cornerback Chris Johnson draped all over him for a difficult, contested grab. Douglas also turned a short throw into a long catch-and-run while Coleman caught a Willis pass over the middle, gaining around 25 yards in the process.
Fellow cornerback JuJu Brents had a pass breakup of his own defending wide receiver Malik Washington on a ball from Willis. Brents took notice of the first-round rookie, who was seen bouncing all over the defense and making plays.
"He's like a Swiss Army knife," Brents said of Johnson. "He's real intentional. He asks a lot of questions. I can just tell he's a guy that picks it up quick, and then he comes out here on the field and he makes those plays."
Johnson and Taaffe got extra work on the tackling sleds after practice, where they worked on block deconstruction, a strong suit for both players in college. Their effort is a microcosm of how this rookie class doesn't shy away from hard work.
"They look good," Hafley said of the rookies. "They've been working. And as far as what we did with them, it was all meetings and in the classroom to try to get them a head start. Try to get them going, re-acclimated to the playbook because a lot of it's still new for them. But other than that, watching them in the conditioning test today, I think give us about four or five practices before we kind of get a view on what they look like and how they came back. Again, I don't want to sit here and make anything up. We were in meeting rooms with them and talked to them and they looked good. It looks like they worked out, so that's a positive."
The Dolphins are back on the field Thursday. Training camp will open to fans starting Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While admission and parking are free for all training camp practices, fans are encouraged to RSVP here or by visiting the 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp page in order to receive the latest attendance information, schedule updates, learn about exclusive giveaways and more. Learn more.
For more coverage from camp, download the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield, available wherever you get your podcasts.
2026 Training Camp presented by Baptist Health
Miami Dolphins Training Camp is here, and everyone's invited to watch the work. Admission and parking are free and open to all fans. RSVP for schedule updates, daily giveaways, and everything you need to plan your visit.