Practice 11: 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

At long last, the football season is here. The next time the Dolphins touch the field will be on game day – an exhibition game, but a game all the same. On Wednesday, the Dolphins took on the Commanders for a joint practice in Ashburn, Va.

The focus of the day for Miami: competition and physicality.

"I thought we brought [the physicality]," inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks said. "That was the main thing [Head Coach Jeff Hafley] really wanted us to come in with, a physical mindset. Obviously, we're not tackling but thudding up, stopping the ball carrier in the hole, being sound in the run game, that was the biggest emphasis, and I thought we came out and did that."

Brooks and rookie inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez were all over the field Wednesday, as they have all camp. Rodriguez is one of several rookies who saw significant playing time Wednesday against a veteran Commanders team that played in the NFC Championship Game two years ago.

Part of that final four run for the Commanders in 2024 was the play of quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels had his A-game today, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Traylon Burks. The Commanders offense pulled out all the stops, including a heavy play action bootleg game and even a hook-and-lateral play.

The concept of scheming a practice for Hafley and the Dolphins was not part of the day's plan.

"The stuff that's really important for me today is to see who can get off blocks, who can cover somebody, who can play base football with really good fundamentals and technique so we can evaluate and see where we're at," Hafley said. "I mean, if we scheme up a blitz and we got a guy coming through off the edge, I don't know what that does for us as far as evaluation goes. So it's going to be more base defense, base offense. Let's play with fundamentals and technique, let the guys calm down and then see what we got."

The Dolphins defense responded to the challenge, particularly up front. Edge Chop Robinson was a regular in the backfield while defensive linemen Jordan Phillips, Kenneth Grant and Zeek Biggers clogged things up along the front. The Commanders passing game found success in the absence of cornerbacks Chris Johnson and Juju Brents, as well as safety Dante Trader Jr.

Offensively, quarterback Malik Willis continues to find rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who caught a touchdown in red zone work and a reception that went for 25 yards on a far hash throw.

"He's been really consistent," Hafley said of Douglas. "He's made some flash plays and then he's made some plays where he needs to catch the ball, but he's probably been one of our most consistent guys. He showed up every day."

Willis also showcased the running potential he offers. He broke contain several times and found open space for lengthy scramble runs. He was, however, intercepted by Washington cornerback Mike Sanristil on a ball that was returned for a touchdown.