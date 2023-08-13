Practice 12: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Grabbing the second of three interceptions, safety Jevon Holland's command over Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme has become very apparent over the course of 12 practices.

One of the NFL's most potent downfield attacks last year has not had many opportunities against a unit that keeps the proverbial roof on the defense. Several times during Sunday's practice, Holland and the defensive unit would clamp down on the aerial attack. This frequently forced quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to find his check downs and hot receivers.

Pristine ball placement and crisp routes in the red zone produced a handful of touchdowns despite the tight coverage. Sharing the wealth were running backs Salvon Ahmed, De'Von Achane and Jeff Wilson. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson and Robbie Chosen all found the end zone, as did tight ends Elijah Higgins and Durham Smythe.