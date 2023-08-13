Practice 12: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Players who did not suit up Friday night against the Falcons got plenty of work during Sunday's practice, which featured a highly-contested red zone period. Everything happens quicker in that condensed portion of the field, and the media was treated to a display that only professional football can provide.
Here are the highlights:
Practice 12, August 9, 2023
Top Moment
While the offense piled up the touchdowns during the red zone period, the defense would respond in the action on the minus side of the field (behind the midfield stripe).
Grabbing the second of three interceptions, safety Jevon Holland's command over Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme has become very apparent over the course of 12 practices.
One of the NFL's most potent downfield attacks last year has not had many opportunities against a unit that keeps the proverbial roof on the defense. Several times during Sunday's practice, Holland and the defensive unit would clamp down on the aerial attack. This frequently forced quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to find his check downs and hot receivers.
Pristine ball placement and crisp routes in the red zone produced a handful of touchdowns despite the tight coverage. Sharing the wealth were running backs Salvon Ahmed, De'Von Achane and Jeff Wilson. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson and Robbie Chosen all found the end zone, as did tight ends Elijah Higgins and Durham Smythe.
That tight coverage carried over to the following period, however, as cornerback Noah Igbinoghene stepped in front of a Tagovailoa pass for a pick-six. Later, Holland and fellow safety DeShon Elliott, notched interceptions.
Top Quote:
One thing I did take from the game is I feel like I’m getting a full understanding of what exactly I’m supposed to do on the field from the playbook standpoint, and then the anticipation is there as well. There is a little bit of anticipation, but I know it could be faster. Those are two things I took away from the game Dolphins LB Channing Tindall on the game slowing down in Year 2
Channing Tindall filled up the stat sheet Friday night in the preseason opener. He looked fast, decisive and found his way to nine total tackles and a sack.
The second-year linebacker added a textbook pass breakup during Sunday's practice. On a play-action pass, Tindall honored the run, gained proper depth and disrupted the throwing lane. He's made a handful of plays every day this month.
More Top Performers
Linebackers Jaelan Phillips continues to provide problems for whoever he goes up against. Whether it's speed, power or lateral agility, he's finding his way to the quarterback by any means necessary.
Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis gave the line fits Sunday, too. His power jumps off the practice field every day.
Tyreek Hill had the aforementioned red zone touchdown and added a handful of receptions in the rest of the practice. For the last week-plus, Hill has been really difficult to cover.
For more analysis on Dolphins training camp, download the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield – available on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.