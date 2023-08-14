Practice 13: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Top Moment

It'll be a happy flight to Houston following a day of explosive plays from the offense, particularly between quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

On Sunday, Hill caught just about everything, including a perfectly located back-shoulder ball in red zone work for his third score of practice. For his efforts, Hill donned the orange jersey during Monday's practice. With his playlist on the aux cord, Cheetah went back to it making waves in the defensive secondary.