Practice 13: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The last day before the Dolphins swap the sweltering South Florida sun for equally hot and humid Houston, the offense and defense took turns making big plays.
Practice 13, August 14, 2023
Top Moment
It'll be a happy flight to Houston following a day of explosive plays from the offense, particularly between quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
On Sunday, Hill caught just about everything, including a perfectly located back-shoulder ball in red zone work for his third score of practice. For his efforts, Hill donned the orange jersey during Monday's practice. With his playlist on the aux cord, Cheetah went back to it making waves in the defensive secondary.
Tagovailoa rifled a pass down the middle and into the breadbasket of his receiver. Without breaking stride, Hill took off for another 40 yards to cap off a 65-yard touchdown strike from the prolific duo. It wasn't the only connection of the day for the two, and far from the only target Tagovailoa picked out.
Tua was sharp. He had answers for the blitz, found his checkdowns when the downfield coverage was tight, and threw with his usual timing and placement that helped him achieve a league-best 105.5 passer rating in 2022.
Top Quote:
He is the perfect prototype 3-4 outside backer. He’s got power. He’s got speed. He can rush from the 3-technique over a guard. He can line up as a defensive end with his hand down, in a two-point stance. He can play linebacker. This guy could play safety. He’s one of the best players in the league regardless of position. ESPN NFL Analyst Louis Riddick on Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips
Few players, if any, have enjoyed a better camp than Jaelan Phillips – who was a top 10 pass rusher in 2022 by both Pro Football Focus pressure rate and ESPN's pass rush win rate statistic. He also finished top 10 among edge defender with his 37 run stops (PFF).
Phillips was back at it on Monday. He varied the way he made plays, as described by Riddick. Inside, outside, run game or pass rush – No. 15 looks the part.
More Top Performers
Zach Sieler, Andrew Van Ginkel and Duke Riley all joined in on the pass rush party. Monday was an ideal practice in the sense that there was little in between – either the defense had a clear win, or the offense. When it was the pass rush, these were the three players providing problems most-frequently for the offensive line.
Noah Igbinoghene secured his second interception in as many days. The jump Igbinoghene appears to have made finding, defending and taking the football away has been noticeable all camp.
Raheem Mostert wriggled his way through some small creases for big gains. He also provided Tagovailoa an escape valve when the pressure arrived as he caught a handful of passes during the session.
Social Roundup
For more analysis on Dolphins training camp, download the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield – available on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.