Practice 13: 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Coleman Jr. scored two touchdowns and made the key block on Miller's rushing touchdown, securing the edge to allow Miller to win the race to the pylon.

Defensively, edge Chop Robinson was a regular in the backfield yet again. He flashed the same potential he has all camp with the upfield burst. He then complemented that move by cutting back inside and winning with power. He had at least two sacks on the day.

Also on the defensive line, Zeek Biggers made multiple splash plays, including a sack and tackle for loss.

"I think Zeek is playing really well," Head Coach Jeff Hafley said. "He's really doing a good job at tackle, he's done a good job in the run and the pass, and then he's given us the flexibility to put him at defensive end, which makes him a really versatile piece. I think he's been one of the most consistent guys, so I'm proud of the way he's played."

Less than a month into training camp, Biggers seems to be a well-suited piece in Hafley's defense.

"I definitely feel like it works well for me, being a guy that can move in space and also be stout in the run game playing inside," Biggers said. It matches my versatility very well, and I'm looking forward to it to go along this season."

Rookie cornerback Chris Johnson put together one of his finest practices as a pro. After a lockdown one-on-one period, Johnson had two pass breakups during 11-on-11. One of those plays came against fellow rookie Caleb Douglas, who has also had a strong training camp.

In one of his best reps of the day, Johnson re-routed and pinned wide receiver A.J. Henning to the sideline on a deep shot from Willis. The ball fell to the ground incomplete.

Johnson also covered rookie wide receiver Chris Bell on one of Bell's first 11-on-11 reps as a Miami Dolphin. Bell was activated Monday off the non-football injury list and made his practice debut during the team period Tuesday.

"He's big. He's strong. He's fast," Hafley said. "He can run through the football, his catch and run. I just love his play style. He plays with a violence to him, at least looking back at his college tape. He's an explosive player with size, so we'll see. We'll see what he can do."

"It felt great," Bell said. "I haven't played football in a little minute, so my first practice, I was a little nervous, but I'm just out there getting my feet wet, getting back to the swing of things."