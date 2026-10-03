Game Preview: Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings

The Dolphins hit the road in Week 4 for the team's first visit to U.S. Bank Stadium since 2018. The undefeated Vikings, fresh off a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, welcome Miami in pursuit of a second 4-0 start in three years. The Vikings, just like the Chiefs, 49ers and Raiders, enter Week 4 at 3-0. It's just the second time in NFL history that a team's first four games have come against opponents that were all undefeated entering Week 4.

"I think it's one of the better atmospheres in the NFL with a really good team and a really good staff, I think it's a huge challenge," Head Coach Jeff Hafley said. "We know we've played really good teams, and I think individually we went up against a lot of really good players. I think we're gaining experience and we're getting better because of that, and that's important."

The Vikings calling card this season has been the defense. Minnesota ranks second in points allowed (13.7 per game), second in takeaways (6), and fourth in run defense (85.7 rushing yards per game).

"Watching the tape, they do a lot," quarterback Malik Willis said. "They're undefeated for a reason, and they've been doing a great job. And we'll just continue to search and try to come up with a plan to go out there and execute."