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Game Preview: Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings

Oct 03, 2026 at 12:05 PM
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Travis Wingfield

Writer

The Dolphins hit the road in Week 4 for the team's first visit to U.S. Bank Stadium since 2018. The undefeated Vikings, fresh off a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, welcome Miami in pursuit of a second 4-0 start in three years. The Vikings, just like the Chiefs, 49ers and Raiders, enter Week 4 at 3-0. It's just the second time in NFL history that a team's first four games have come against opponents that were all undefeated entering Week 4.

"I think it's one of the better atmospheres in the NFL with a really good team and a really good staff, I think it's a huge challenge," Head Coach Jeff Hafley said. "We know we've played really good teams, and I think individually we went up against a lot of really good players. I think we're gaining experience and we're getting better because of that, and that's important."

The Vikings calling card this season has been the defense. Minnesota ranks second in points allowed (13.7 per game), second in takeaways (6), and fourth in run defense (85.7 rushing yards per game).

"Watching the tape, they do a lot," quarterback Malik Willis said. "They're undefeated for a reason, and they've been doing a great job. And we'll just continue to search and try to come up with a plan to go out there and execute."

On the other side, the Dolphins defense found its footing in the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker was averaging over 140 rushing yards per game through two weeks but was limited to just 70 yards by a Miami defense that ranks tied for fourth in rushing average (3.5 yards per carry).

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Limiting the Vikings run game could be a key to success for the Miami defense. All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson was ruled out for Sunday's game, while Minnesota's top running back, Jordan Mason, is on the injured reserve list.

If Miami can stop the run, the Vikings will likely have to rely passing offense that ranks last in the league at just 137 yards per game.

The Dolphins are looking to carry over a Week 3 performance in which they held the Chiefs to just 10 points over their final seven possessions. The game served as a snapshot for where this team is headed under Hafley.

"I think for some of those guys that maybe weren't sure if they believed, I think a lot of them now are starting to believe, and I think that's very powerful," Hafley said. "I thought we played more physical."

Make sure to check out the Injury Report and the team's official social media accounts 90 minutes before kickoff to see who is active for the game.

Watch the game live on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX, listen on the Dolphins Radio Network and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

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