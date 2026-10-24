Game Preview: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

"I think if we eliminate a lot of the penalties that we've had and if we avoid negative plays, offense and defensively and special teams, if we just avoid negative plays, we play clean football," rookie inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez said. "A lot of the stuff that when we're in close games, it'll fall our way. So, we got to do a better job of just playing a good brand of football."

Rodriguez and the Dolphins defense will face a Jets offense that, despite throwing just one interception and committing four turnovers total, ranks 27th in points scored (18.7 per game) and 25th in total offense (290.6 yards per game). Sacks have been a culprit in the Jets' stalled drives. Quarterback Geno Smith has been sacked 19 times for a net loss of 159 yards, the most in the NFL.

The Jets could make the case that they, too, are close to having a better record. Hafley said as much when he was asked about the challenges this week.

"I think this [Jets] team right now is better than their record shows," he said. "Every game, they've been in as you watch them play, so I think their record doesn't show it right now, but (Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn) has done a really good job and this is a really good football team."

With a win, the Jets would move to 3-4 on the season. That would mark their best seven-game start since 2023 and set up an opportunity to get back to .500 eight games into the season for just the third time in 11 years.

The Dolphins could get help from a pair of rookies who returned to practice for the first time in a month. Wide receiver Caleb Douglas has practiced all week after missing three games with an ankle injury and is set to return on Sunday. Safety Kyle Louis had his 21-day practice window opened after missing the last four games on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Make sure to check out the Injury Report and the team's official social media accounts 90 minutes before kickoff to see who is active for the game.