Game Preview: Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

Miami will be without one of Willis' top options in rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who exited Sunday's game with an injury.

The focus for the Dolphins this week will be finding the end zone. Two of the three drives in the opening half last week lasted 12 or more plays, but they produced six points.

"We want to score touchdowns, but at the same time, we just got to continue to drive and get the ball and get points," Willis said. "And that's how you do it. And our defense will continue to do what they're doing. They'll keep getting better as well. They got a lot of young guys over there. And we'll just continue to play complementary football."

The Dolphins are leaning on their veteran leaders to push through the 0-2 start. The offseason roster construction was an intentional effort to find players who could lead and guide a young team through the ups and downs of an NFL season. Players like linebacker Jordyn Brooks help set the tone.

"I think the best way that I can inspire this team right now is to keep pushing," Brooks said. I think personally I haven't had the start of the season that I wanted and as a leader people look to you, see how you react in those moments when you're not having the games that you want, you're not having the success that you want individually. I think the best way I can inspire them is to continue to show up and be who I am, work hard, practice hard and keep pushing and know that it's light at the end of the tunnel and things will get better as long as you keep working."

Make sure to check out the Injury Report and the team's official social media accounts 90 minutes before kickoff to see who is active for the game.