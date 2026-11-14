Game Preview: Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

The hosting Colts have undergone plenty of change ahead of the Week 10 matchup with Miami. Running back Jonathan Taylor was the subject of trade deadline debate, but the Colts ultimately retained the three-time Pro Bowler. Taylor has recorded 29 career 100-yard games but hasn't surpassed the century mark in over a calendar year, when the Colts played Atlanta on Nov. 9, 2025.

"Jonathan Taylor is a good back, if not just as good as (Lions running back) Jahmyr Gibbs," Edge Chop Robinson said. "So, we got to prepare the same whether it's the worst back in the league or the best back in the league. It doesn't really matter. We're all in the NFL. They're all great players."

The line blocking for Taylor looks different after the Colts sent eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to Seattle. Indianapolis also dealt All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to San Francisco and parted ways with wide receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

"I say this, and this has nothing to do with the Colts, because I have a tremendous amount of respect for (Colts Head Coach) Shane (Steichen) and what he's done there and the players that they still have," Hafley said. "Regardless of who we're playing right now, where we're at, regardless whether it was the Lions or the Colts or the Patriots or down the road, this has got to be on what can we do to improve our players. And even in team meetings, it's fundamentals and techniques and getting better at our scheme and trying to figure out what we can game plan to continue to add and develop that we can still run at a high level."

Make sure to check out the Injury Report and the team's official social media accounts 90 minutes before kickoff to see who is active for the game.