Practice 14: 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Rodriguez was everywhere. He had a sack and an interception and played behind Biggers and Phillips as Miami dismantled the New York run game.

"I was just kind of playing the defense," Rodriguez said of his interception. "I think it was just a really advantageous position for us. I think in that period it was either second or third down and forever…I was just kind of there doing my job with the play call that was called."

"Oh, they're great. They're great every day," Rodriguez said of Phillips and Biggers. "How strong they are, taking double teams, especially with duos so prominent in this league, and who they are as people too. They come in and they got the same routine … They really work hard and they believe in each other. They believe in this team, and they're the best. They're really funny. They're good to be around."

The day's practice gave Head Coach Jeff Hafley and the Dolphins an opportunity to take their technique and fundamentals up against another team for the second time in as many weeks.

"This is an awesome opportunity," Hafley said. "I'm excited to watch those 1-on-1. I think it's iron sharpens iron … I want to see if we can block them, if we can pick up the pressures and our protections, if the quarterback can get rid of the ball on time, if the receivers can run the right routes or the ball can get out on time. So it's going to have to be a team thing."

Hafley has been adamant about a few things since taking over in Miami. Among them, he wants a physical team, and he wants to use practice to improve. For the second-straight week, he explained how his team wasn't going to utilize double teams or attempt to scheme up the opposition but rather use his players' fundamentals and techniques to get better, a message received by center Aaron Brewer.

"It just gets you to work your craft. In the game, yes, we're gonna scheme you and get chips against elite guys," Brewer said. "And when you're out here right now, you want to – like, iron sharpens iron. So you want to just continue to just stack those reps and getting one on one reps and working on your craft and seeing what feels good to you against certain types of players and different looks."

Brewer and the Dolphins offensive line got several good looks against a promising Giants pass rush, which features three top-five draft picks and four former first-round picks. Despite some pass rush wins, the Miami offense found its bread and butter with the run game.

Running back De'Von Achane found a crease behind four key blocks from tackle Austin Jackson, guard Jonah Savaiinaea, wide receiver Malik Washington and tight end Will Kacmarek for a 70-yard touchdown scamper.

Quarterback Malik Willis finished the day by leading the Dolphins offense down the field for a successful field goal as time expired on a two-minute drill. After practice, he was asked about the value of seeing such a stout pass rush.

"Just trying to make sure I have an outlet ready to go, or I can try to take advantage of it in some aspects with protection pickups," Willis said. "But we weren't game-planning those guys, so it's not like going into a real game. We would have a few better options on some plays where we kind of were stuck and it's just like unfortunate, but it's practice and that's why you do stuff."