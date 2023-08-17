Presented by

Practice 15: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Aug 17, 2023
Travis Wingfield
Travis Wingfield

Writer

Practices are in the books and the next time you see the Dolphins will be for the penultimate preseason game from Houston. Before they take on the Texans, our 15th day of practice notes:

Practice 15 from Houston, August 17, 2023

Top Moment

The Dolphins offense is chock-full of burners capable of threatening defenses with top-flight speed. Wide receiver Braxton Berrios showcased his wheels this week in Houston with multiple explosive plays.

After reeling in a deep shot early in Wednesday's work, Berrios got behind the defense again on Thursday. This time, the ball from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was pretty as a painting, descending in-stride in the bucket for the receiver to cash in for six.

Joining Berrios in chewing up yards was the franchise's all-time single-season receiving leader, Tyreek Hill (1,710 receiving yards in 2022). Hill caught several passes, including a perfectly synced up throw from Tagovailoa from the far hash.

Last week, Head Coach Mike McDaniel dropped a quote – "competition is where Tyreek becomes the Cheetah."

That comment tracks, according to the Cheetah himself.

"I just love competition so much," Hill said. "I feel like I just can't get away from it … I only get one chance to play this game that I love because I know it's going to go by fast."

Top Quote:

I just think my confidence as a pass-rusher has increased a lot. Obviously every down, but especially as a pass-rusher. I’m big on the process and not being result-oriented. I’ve been putting in the work for the last three years and for it to show a little bit, it means a lot to me. I just continue to try to get better every day and do my thing. LB Jaelan Phillips on his development heading into Year 3

If Phillips was confident heading into the week, his self-belief should grow after the performance he put forth. No. 15 was everywhere today and put a finishing touch on the week of practices in Houston.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud dropped back to throw on a fourth-down play in the final two-minutes period of joint practices. But Phillips bent the edge and collapsed the pocket for a sack. The play equates to a walk-off winner as far as a simulated game situation goes and is something Phillips is turning into a habit.

More Top Performers

Safety Jevon Holland had an interception and pass breakup off Texans starter, C.J. Stroud. Coaches and teammates alike have praised Holland's football I.Q. and physical skills – two traits showed in spades this week.

The running game churned out some big hitters and touchdowns Thursday. Running back Raheem Mostert found a lane for an eight-yard scoring scamper while rookie De'Von Achane hit two runs of 10-plus yards. Both players were involved in the passing game and found lanes behind a collective offensive line that enjoyed quality surge all day.

