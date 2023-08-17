Practice 15: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Top Moment

The Dolphins offense is chock-full of burners capable of threatening defenses with top-flight speed. Wide receiver Braxton Berrios showcased his wheels this week in Houston with multiple explosive plays.

After reeling in a deep shot early in Wednesday's work, Berrios got behind the defense again on Thursday. This time, the ball from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was pretty as a painting, descending in-stride in the bucket for the receiver to cash in for six.

Joining Berrios in chewing up yards was the franchise's all-time single-season receiving leader, Tyreek Hill (1,710 receiving yards in 2022). Hill caught several passes, including a perfectly synced up throw from Tagovailoa from the far hash.

Last week, Head Coach Mike McDaniel dropped a quote – "competition is where Tyreek becomes the Cheetah."

That comment tracks, according to the Cheetah himself.