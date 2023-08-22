Practice 16: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Top Moment

Last season, no quarterback struck gold on the long ball more than Tua Tagovailoa. His eight touchdown passes of 40-plus yards topped Cincinnati's Joe Burrow's seven deep touchdown throws.

Saturday in Houston, Tagovailoa engineered a 14-play, 93-yard drive punctuated by a touchdown plunge from running back Raheem Mostert. On that drive, Tagovailoa completed five-of-six passes for 61 yards including three conversions on third down.

Fast forward to today and Tagovailoa was back to his vertical prowess. He dialed up the game's preeminent deep threat, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, twice.

On the first one, Hill split a pair of defenders up the seam and Tua found the speedster with perfect ball location, preventing the Cheetah from running into contact with the safety, and over the top of the cornerback underneath.