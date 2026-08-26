Practice 17: 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Miami Dolphins training camp for 2026 is officially in the rearview mirror. Over the last month, the team went through 17 practices, including a pair of joint practices with the Commanders and Giants.

Wednesday's work was light. The team went through their respective individual periods outdoors before heading into the field house to conclude camp. Inside, a competitive team period featured plenty of playmaking from quarterback Malik Willis, an interception by safety Major Burns, several plays from rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas and a thrilling last play.

We'll start at quarterback, where Willis had a three-play stretch where each play produced a touchdown. First, Willis lofted a gorgeous throw into the back of the end zone to Douglas. Cornerback Marco Wilson was in good shape on the play, but Douglas flashed late hands (waiting for the ball to arrive before making a play), extended and hauled it in for six.

On the following play, Willis broke the pocket to his right as wide receiver Malik Washington uncovered in the back of the end zone for an easy pitch and catch. Finally, Willis broke the pocket again, this time to his left, and found the front pylon with his legs. All three touchdowns came from 15 yards out.

The defense bounced back when the unit led by quarterback Quinn Ewers took the field. Ewers tried to shoot one down the middle, but Burns stepped in front of the pass for the pick. He ran the football back 100 yards, but officials marked him down in his own end zone for a touchback.

Willis' unit took the field one more time for an end-of-game situation. With 50 seconds on the clock, one timeout and the ball on the plus-45-yard line, Willis took the Dolphins to the doorstep, but it was the defense that ultimately got to celebrate.

After a pair of third-down conversions, Willis once again moved out of the pocket and fired a line drive to Washington, who made the catch as he went to the ground. He was ruled down less than a yard shy of the goal line. However, without a timeout and just five seconds left on a winding clock, time expired as the final horn of camp sounded.

"It's great, camp coming to an end and football is finally back," edge Chop Robinson said. "It came around quick. I feel like the offseason went by quick, and now it's finally here to showcase all the offseason work I was doing and everybody here."

Robinson was arguably the top performer of the summer. His work was intentional and it showed up daily.

"I feel like I just got better every day," he said. "And I was just taking in the coaching, just showing up every day, being the guy I could be, listening to my coaches, listening to the captains on the team and just trying to be the best I can for the team. That's it. That's all I did. Just show up every day, and I feel like it's paying off."